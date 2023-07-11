Every Time the White House Has Been Asked About the "Bag of Cocaine"
David French names a fundamentally anti-Christian aspect of the 'new right'
Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights
Beach, please! Official claims that Joe Biden's worn out from 'four full days...
Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden...
Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records...
Self-described 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk's Twitter banned conservative woman for...
Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and...
BOOM: GA Democrat Mesha Mainor switches parties after Dems demonize her for supporting...
It's Nonbinary Awareness Week, so please adjust your plans accordingly
Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we...
So NYU held a months-long antiracist workshop for parents and only white people...
'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing F...
House releases COVID origins report that shows EXACTLY how politics influenced the science...

Wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round: Kamala Harris tries explaining what transportation is and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:24 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Does anyone else feel like they're just setting this woman up to fail? Oh, don't get us wrong, we're more than happy to watch Kamala Harris fail, there's something very warming and hilarious about watching a woman who was selected for her sex and race try and pretend she's not a complete and total mess. But it feels like Democrats may be trying to get rid of Kammy and Uncle Joe. Those articles over the weekend about Kindly Grampa Joe ignoring his granddaughter and being a bully didn't do him any favors.

Now this with Kamala?

Watch as she tries to explain what transportation is.

At least she's not talking about the passage of time.

And hey, no cackle. ACES.

Right?

She's so wise.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That's not sayin' much, our dude.

The wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round ... 

Recommended

Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights
ArtistAngie

***

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden maybe EVER

Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and his daddy

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights
ArtistAngie
Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden maybe EVER
Sam J.
David French names a fundamentally anti-Christian aspect of the 'new right'
Brett T.
Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW
Sam J.
Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and his daddy
Sam J.
Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records sets off BS detectors
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights ArtistAngie