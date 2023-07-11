Wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round: Kamala Harris tries explaining what transportation is and BAHAHA

Does anyone else feel like they're just setting this woman up to fail? Oh, don't get us wrong, we're more than happy to watch Kamala Harris fail, there's something very warming and hilarious about watching a woman who was selected for her sex and race try and pretend she's not a complete and total mess. But it feels like Democrats may be trying to get rid of Kammy and Uncle Joe. Those articles over the weekend about Kindly Grampa Joe ignoring his granddaughter and being a bully didn't do him any favors.

Now this with Kamala?

Watch as she tries to explain what transportation is.

Kamala: "This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go.”

pic.twitter.com/mo46Mmm1RS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023

At least she's not talking about the passage of time.

And hey, no cackle. ACES.

If she’s not writing this stuff herself, her staff hate her, absolutely hate her. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 11, 2023

"I think I can. I think I can. I think I can." pic.twitter.com/qjN7wGbzxA — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 11, 2023

I learn something new every day from this woman. — Chris P Bacon 🥓 (@cdu424) July 11, 2023

Right?

She's so wise.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

To be fair, Kamala is ahead of Mayor Pete on this. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) July 11, 2023

That's not sayin' much, our dude.

The wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round ...

***

