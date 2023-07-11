It's Nonbinary Awareness Week, so please adjust your plans accordingly
So NYU held a months-long antiracist workshop for parents and only white people...
'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing F...
House releases COVID origins report that shows EXACTLY how politics influenced the science...
Vivek Ramaswamy Stuns Audience for Response to Furious Heckler
Rolling Stone author of 'Sound of Freedom' hit-piece has an INTERESTING Twitter timeline...
Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by...
No, AP, your new scoop on Sonia Sotomayor doesn't absolve MSM of partisan...
'Sound of Freedom' SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims...
Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's...
SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag...
Gavin Newsom's scorched Earth campaign against Greg Abbott continues
Biden's White House dragged mercilessly over job creation lies
Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:57 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

We knew Disney was having issues with multiple movies flopping (they still haven't figured out people want to be entertained, not lectured), but we had no idea how bad and how far the bad went until we came across this thread from the always-brilliant, Jim Geraghty.

He really did all the work for us.

Take a look:

Recommended

'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing Florida
justmindy

Or you know, they stopped caring about who their real customers were long, long ago.

You also run out of fabulously wealthy families who are willing to be scolded over and over again for how they believe but we digress.

Just to get in the door. Wow.

In other words, go woke, go broke.

***

Related:

Rolling Stone author of 'Sound of Freedom' hit-piece has an INTERESTING Twitter timeline (MEEP!)

Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by protecting women goes WRONG

'Sound of Freedom' SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims on trafficking and YIKES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: DISNEY DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing Florida
justmindy
So NYU held a months-long antiracist workshop for parents and only white people were allowed to be there
Sarah D
Rolling Stone author of 'Sound of Freedom' hit-piece has an INTERESTING Twitter timeline (MEEP!)
Sam J.
Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by protecting women goes WRONG
Sam J.
Vivek Ramaswamy Stuns Audience for Response to Furious Heckler
Twitchy Staff
No, AP, your new scoop on Sonia Sotomayor doesn't absolve MSM of partisan hits on conservative justices
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing Florida justmindy