John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’

There’s been no bigger political surprise for Trump voters like Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. When we first met the man, he was awkward, slow-speaking and dressed like he was going to the gym. Was this a joke? Fast-forward to today and he’s the only Democrat who seems open to working with President-Elect Donald Trump and avoids much of the name-calling his party has lobbed at MAGA voters. He sounds sensible. Crazy, right?

Advertisement

Listen to this wisdom. (WATCH)

NEW: Senator John Fetterman says Trump won because he protects the American way of life, says Trump is not a fascist like Kamala Harris claimed.



Fetterman says he knows a lot of Democrats in Pennsylvania who voted for Trump.



"A lot of Democrats, especially in my state that I… pic.twitter.com/krDD1ors5V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 22, 2024

Fetterman, especially after suffering a stroke, has settled into the job of being a purple state Democrat. After his scare, he seems more articulate than before. Some commenters are actually crediting his stroke for the sudden shift.

Yes. Why is he so different then the first Fetterman we ever saw. His speech is different, his mannerisms are different and he looks different. I am not into conspiracy theories, but he seems like a completely different dude. — TMS (@ChandikaRoo2) December 22, 2024

How does someone get a stroke and get smarter? 🤔 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 22, 2024

The most intelligent Democrat right there. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 22, 2024

Hell of a plot twist right there — Mike (@ChitownMike312) December 22, 2024

Yep, no one saw this coming. He’s become one of the few Democrats that Trump voters like, despite where he stands on many issues.

Fetterman’s refusal to label Trump voters as ‘fascists’ seems genuine, but is also smart politically. Hear out these posters.

It's also strategically a good move for him considering how split PA is. He doesn't have the luxury to have extreme opinions because he wouldn't get reelected. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 22, 2024

That’s strategically true for many democrats, including the presidential race we just saw, but it still doesn’t stop them from painting anyone who’s not a Democrat as a fascist. Credit where it’s due for Fetterman here — g (@gtj24) December 22, 2024

Others say he’s talking the talk of a classic moderate Democrat, but say his voting record doesn’t reflect it. They say the true test will be voting to confirm Trump’s Cabinet picks.

He's saying all the right things, but Fetterman votes with Democrats over 93% of the time. I won't believe him until he puts his votes into action for Trump's policies. — End Woke Disney (@EndWokeDisney) December 22, 2024

Advertisement

Or at least votes for his cabinet nominees.



— Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) December 22, 2024

Fetterman seems like a transformed man. Definitely, more thoughtful and measured than before. His breaking with his party in the treatment of Trump voters sets him apart. But, the real confirmation of this change will be whether he supports Trump’s agenda over the next four years. If he does that and gets reelected, that’ll be a stroke of genius.