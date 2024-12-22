John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’

Right on Cue, the New York Times Goes Full GRINCH With Anti-Christian Christmas...
Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

There’s been no bigger political surprise for Trump voters like Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. When we first met the man, he was awkward, slow-speaking and dressed like he was going to the gym. Was this a joke? Fast-forward to today and he’s the only Democrat who seems open to working with President-Elect Donald Trump and avoids much of the name-calling his party has lobbed at MAGA voters. He sounds sensible. Crazy, right?

Listen to this wisdom. (WATCH)

Fetterman, especially after suffering a stroke, has  settled into the job of being a purple state Democrat. After his scare, he seems more articulate than before. Some commenters are actually crediting his stroke for the sudden shift.

Yep, no one saw this coming. He’s become one of the few Democrats that Trump voters like, despite where he stands on many issues.

Fetterman’s refusal to label Trump voters as ‘fascists’ seems genuine, but is also smart politically. Hear out these posters.

Others say he’s talking the talk of a classic moderate Democrat, but say his voting record doesn’t reflect it. They say the true test will be voting to confirm Trump’s Cabinet picks.

Fetterman seems like a transformed man. Definitely, more thoughtful and measured than before. His breaking with his party in the treatment of Trump voters sets him apart. But, the real confirmation of this change will be whether he supports Trump’s agenda over the next four years. If he does that and gets reelected, that’ll be a stroke of genius.

