Rolling Stone author of 'Sound of Freedom' hit-piece has an INTERESTING Twitter timeline (MEEP!)

As Twitchy readers know, Rolling Stone REALLY doesn't like the successful movie millions of Americans are going to see, 'Sound of Freedom'. Apparently, they think trafficking is some big conspiracy theory fueled by Q.

No, we're not making that up and yes, we know that's really stupid.

Welp, it would appear the writer of the Rolling Stone article has a, shall we say, interesting Twitter timeline.

We're not at all surprised this guy took issue with the movie after looking through ...

Here’s the guy who wrote the @RollingStone article that called The Sound of Freedom a “conspiracy theory”.



He’s having his “slut moment”.



I’m so shocked. pic.twitter.com/JXSaYYBXSb — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 11, 2023

Yikes.

And yeah, we're super shocked as well.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Just like that.

Oh, he changed his handle but it still goes to his timeline. Just sayin'. Sounds like he's changed it a few times ...

See, it's him:

I watched Jim Caviezel's QAnon-ish child-trafficking drama "Sound of Freedom" with the kind of muttering, coughing, "Amen!"-bellowing boomers who have made it a right-wing indie hit. Hard to overstate just how disgusting it was! https://t.co/SA1Q1OMnsD — 🌴🌤️🌺 Miley 🐠🦉🦂 (@youwouldntpost) July 7, 2023

Disgusting.

Alrighty.

Sounds like he locked down as well ... which was when he likely changed his handle.

Again. So brave.

lmao softbrain it's not locked you're looking at the old account and my beefcake photos from other sites pic.twitter.com/fFjejJ4gOQ — 🌴🌤️🌺 Miley 🐠🦉🦂 (@youwouldntpost) July 10, 2023

We're not saying he tweets like a scorned ex-girlfriend but we wouldn't say he DOESN'T tweet like a scorned ex-girlfriend.

"we won't forget" yes you will. you have the memory of a goldfish — 🌴🌤️🌺 Miley 🐠🦉🦂 (@youwouldntpost) July 10, 2023

He's desperate for us to forget, he needs to believe people who disagree with him are stupid because otherwise, he'd have to have an actual discussion and debate. And from reading his garbage piece on 'Sound of Freedom,' we're pretty sure he's not interested in listening to anyone with different ideas.

Poor guy.

We almost feel sorry for him.

conservatives can't hate me i was just taking advice from Jordan Peterson pic.twitter.com/mWSi82pzhI — 🌴🌤️🌺 Miley 🐠🦉🦂 (@youwouldntpost) July 10, 2023

Almost.

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by protecting women goes WRONG

'Sound of Freedom' SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims on trafficking and YIKES

SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag of cocaine NOW (ok, you might)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !