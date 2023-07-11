Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's...
Sound of Freedom SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims on trafficking and YIKES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:16 AM on July 11, 2023
GrandOldMemes

Sound of Freedom may well be the number one movie in America right now.

This is probably why our pals on the Left are losing their minds over the movie, especially Lefty rags like Rolling Stone. Now, you'd think everyone would be concerned about child trafficking in this country and that it wouldn't be a partisan issue at all, but for whatever reason, our pals who vote based on feelings over fact are very angry about the movie.

It's honestly not a great look.

Case in point, Rolling Stone really made a ginormous nob of itself claiming the movie is Q-fueled ... and then doubling down?

Yeah, not good.

From Rolling Stone:

Caviezel, best known for being tortured to death in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, has become a prominent figure on the conspiracist right, giving speeches and interviews in which he hints at an underground holy war between patriots and a sinister legion of evildoers who are harvesting the blood of children. It’s straight-up QAnon stuff, right down to his use of catchphrases like “The storm is upon us.” Here, he gets to act out some of that drama by playing a fictionalized version of Tim Ballard, head of the anti-sex trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), in a feature film that casts the operator as a Batman-style savior for kids sold into the sex trade.

They really really really hate this movie.

Makes you wonder why. Ok, that's not true, we don't wonder why.

We know.

