Sound of Freedom SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims on trafficking and YIKES

Sound of Freedom may well be the number one movie in America right now.

This is probably why our pals on the Left are losing their minds over the movie, especially Lefty rags like Rolling Stone. Now, you'd think everyone would be concerned about child trafficking in this country and that it wouldn't be a partisan issue at all, but for whatever reason, our pals who vote based on feelings over fact are very angry about the movie.

It's honestly not a great look.

Case in point, Rolling Stone really made a ginormous nob of itself claiming the movie is Q-fueled ... and then doubling down?

Yeah, not good.

"To know thousands of adults will absorb Sound of Freedom, this vigilante fever dream, and come away thinking themselves better informed on a hidden civilizational crisis… well, it’s profoundly depressing. Worse still, they’ll want to spread the word." https://t.co/rVGgXtXMWM — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 10, 2023

From Rolling Stone:

Caviezel, best known for being tortured to death in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, has become a prominent figure on the conspiracist right, giving speeches and interviews in which he hints at an underground holy war between patriots and a sinister legion of evildoers who are harvesting the blood of children. It’s straight-up QAnon stuff, right down to his use of catchphrases like “The storm is upon us.” Here, he gets to act out some of that drama by playing a fictionalized version of Tim Ballard, head of the anti-sex trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), in a feature film that casts the operator as a Batman-style savior for kids sold into the sex trade.

They really really really hate this movie.

Makes you wonder why. Ok, that's not true, we don't wonder why.

We know.

Awww, RS is upset bc the movie is destroying the left-wing garbage they love 😂 🤣 while at the same time exposing child sex trafficking they love to ignore.



Fold up shop. Your miserable rag hasn't been relevant in 30 years. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 11, 2023

Look at Rolling Stone is doubling down on simping for multi-billion dollar human sex trafficking. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 10, 2023

The fact that an editor thought this was good to publish is mind blowing. — Adam Scott (@adamscottknows) July 10, 2023

Psh, it's Rolling Stone. They put a terrorist on their cover.

*cough cough*

Boy, you think you’re the good guys… — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 11, 2023

Weird, ain't it?

***

Related:

Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's not laughing but you will)

SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag of cocaine NOW (ok, you might)

New Republic's Michael Tomasky tries backpedaling on his garbage Biden grandchild story buuut NOPE

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !