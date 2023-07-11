Sound of Freedom SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims...
Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's not laughing but you will)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on July 11, 2023

We've lost count of the number of times Ron Perlman has quit Twitter and come back since mean ol' Elon Musk bought it. He sure likes to announce his exit ... over and over again. Almost as if he's really just looking for attention on Twitter.

But hey, whatever he wants us to believe. Totes. 

Heh.

Oh, and it's hardly, 'Breaking,' Ronnie.

Well ... bye.

Yup, Ron gets upset when people disagree with him. Wonder if he'll accuse us of being Russian assets again for writing about him. Good times.

We care. But only because it's GREAT Twitchy fodder.

Otherwise, we sort of forget he exists.

Yeah, see?

Humanzee.

Ok, we didn't write it.

We didn't tweet it even.

But we will absolutely use it because LOL.

Sam J.

Not bad.

Technically he screamed, 'I'm a big baby who can't deal with you on my lawn so I'm going somewhere else ...'

Just sayin'.

***

