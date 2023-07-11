Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's not laughing but you will)

We've lost count of the number of times Ron Perlman has quit Twitter and come back since mean ol' Elon Musk bought it. He sure likes to announce his exit ... over and over again. Almost as if he's really just looking for attention on Twitter.

But hey, whatever he wants us to believe. Totes.

Heh.

Oh, and it's hardly, 'Breaking,' Ronnie.

Breaking…I’m taking my business to THREADS. Haters stay the f*ck out. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 10, 2023

Well ... bye.

You can’t tolerate your worldview being challenged so you’re retreating to an echo chamber. Got it. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) July 11, 2023

Yup, Ron gets upset when people disagree with him. Wonder if he'll accuse us of being Russian assets again for writing about him. Good times.

Good lord no one cares 🤡 — TrashDiscourse🗑️ (@ThaWoodChipper) July 10, 2023

We care. But only because it's GREAT Twitchy fodder.

Otherwise, we sort of forget he exists.

Dude you’re still alive? — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) July 11, 2023

Yeah, see?

The world’s only humanzee is leaving Twitter. A sad day. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 10, 2023

Humanzee.

Ok, we didn't write it.

We didn't tweet it even.

But we will absolutely use it because LOL.

Not bad.

Breaking news: Old man screams "get off my lawn." — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 11, 2023

Technically he screamed, 'I'm a big baby who can't deal with you on my lawn so I'm going somewhere else ...'

Just sayin'.

***

***

