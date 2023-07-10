The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional...
BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for stay in MO vs. Biden

Sam J.
July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Awww, would you look at that? The injunction keeping the federal government from working with social media companies to censor and silence Americans is staying in place as Biden's admin was just DENIED a motion to stay.

Womp womp womp.

Nice try, Sleepy Joe:

Gotta love that judge.

Honestly, that we even have to worry about this in a country like America is insane.

But here we are.

Yay, Democrats.

Wouldn't that be amazing?

Common sense is certainly something we could all use MORE OF these days.

Not a great morning for ol' Joe, between the media sort of serving him up to his injunction failing.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving fella.

***

***

