BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for stay in MO vs. Biden

Awww, would you look at that? The injunction keeping the federal government from working with social media companies to censor and silence Americans is staying in place as Biden's admin was just DENIED a motion to stay.

Womp womp womp.

Nice try, Sleepy Joe:

🚨BREAKING: The federal district court that issued the injunction in Missouri v. Biden just denied the federal government's motions for stay, keeping the injunction in place.



This is another big win, but the fight to end the government's vast censorship enterprise continues on. pic.twitter.com/oEhoRHaVLh — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 10, 2023

In short, the government wanted to continue colluding with social media companies to violate American's First Amendment-protected speech rights. Judge said no. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 10, 2023

Gotta love that judge.

We.



Are.



Winning.



Thank you for all you’re doing! 🙏🏆 — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) July 10, 2023

Honestly, that we even have to worry about this in a country like America is insane.

But here we are.

Yay, Democrats.

The cancelers have been canceled! — Walter Rose (@nrghound) July 10, 2023

Wouldn't that be amazing?

There’s hope for common sense! — sidewaystrades (@AFA_naptime) July 10, 2023

Common sense is certainly something we could all use MORE OF these days.

Not a great morning for ol' Joe, between the media sort of serving him up to his injunction failing.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving fella.

***

