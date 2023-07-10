Media ditching their 'kindly Uncle Joe Biden' BS makes peeps wonder if Dems are giving him the BOOT in 24

This past weekend was pretty rough for President Silver Alert, especially in the media. From being called out for ignoring his granddaughter to the Axios piece exposing him for the bully we all know he's always been ... there is definitely a theme in these stories. And that theme is, 'Biden BAD'.

Has us all wondering if they've been given the go-ahead to take Biden down, especially as we get closer to 2024.

All from this weekend.



They've activated the hive mind to finally take out this bumbling fool. pic.twitter.com/rr2H79ycV9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 10, 2023

Hive mind seems all too accurate for our pals in the Democrat Party.

Yes, Biden is a surly, venomous bully- this has been obvious for decades. But the media suddenly casting off their “Irish charm Joe” bullshit is an interesting twist before 2024…

https://t.co/kZAZUp1cCK — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 10, 2023

Then, of course, there's this:

Gavin Newsom’s star is ascending — and he’s bringing a whole constellation with him.



We mapped out the California governor’s inner circle.



Welcome to the Newsomverse ✨ https://t.co/5xhQnyJH8Ehttps://t.co/BWHatdD4sv — POLITICO (@politico) July 10, 2023

This is the guy they really want. There's a reason he's been attacking DeSantis, Abbott, and Trump 24/7 while totally ignoring his own s**t-hole of a state.

He's running.

From POLITICO:

California’s Democratic governor — who’s become an increasingly active surrogate for President Joe Biden as 2024 approaches — is an inveterate texter who will tap out messages to a wide array of business executives, lawmakers and policy experts in Sacramento and beyond. But Newsom still relies on a core group of advisers — many of them San Francisco political veterans who have been with him since his days as a businessman-turned-mayor.

Surrogate. Right.

Tell us another one.

lol someone got the memo pic.twitter.com/JHtO08ZvrW — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) July 10, 2023

Seems to us they ALL got the memo.

Don't be surprised if we see stories at some point admitting the cocaine did belong to Hunter and Joe himself worked to hide it.

We've seen what the media can do when they're against someone and it ain't pretty.

