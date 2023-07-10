MSNBC shames the EVIL far-right for not being big fat slobs
Joe Scarborough says quit whining because 'America's doing pretty damn well'
Let's all remember how hot-tempered Joe Biden promised to deal with disrespect shown...
Report Details Biden's Rage Behind Closed Doors
'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries...
Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are...
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)
Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag...
Joe Walsh is head-over-heels in love with shirtless Joe Biden, 'the perfect antidote...
Who they REALLY are: Lefties GO THERE cheering Biden for bullying his staff...
Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison
Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
Elon Musk exposes Twitter's d**k pic bot and hilarity ensues

Media ditching their 'kindly Uncle Joe Biden' BS makes peeps wonder if Dems are giving him the BOOT in 24

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:27 PM on July 10, 2023
Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

This past weekend was pretty rough for President Silver Alert, especially in the media. From being called out for ignoring his granddaughter to the Axios piece exposing him for the bully we all know he's always been ... there is definitely a theme in these stories. And that theme is, 'Biden BAD'.

Has us all wondering if they've been given the go-ahead to take Biden down, especially as we get closer to 2024.

Hive mind seems all too accurate for our pals in the Democrat Party.

Then, of course, there's this:

This is the guy they really want. There's a reason he's been attacking DeSantis, Abbott, and Trump 24/7 while totally ignoring his own s**t-hole of a state.

He's running.

From POLITICO:

California’s Democratic governor — who’s become an increasingly active surrogate for President Joe Biden as 2024 approaches — is an inveterate texter who will tap out messages to a wide array of business executives, lawmakers and policy experts in Sacramento and beyond. But Newsom still relies on a core group of advisers — many of them San Francisco political veterans who have been with him since his days as a businessman-turned-mayor.

Recommended

Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)
Sam J.

Surrogate. Right.

Tell us another one.

Seems to us they ALL got the memo.

Don't be surprised if we see stories at some point admitting the cocaine did belong to Hunter and Joe himself worked to hide it.

We've seen what the media can do when they're against someone and it ain't pretty.

***

Related:

'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries pushing MUH RACISM (watch)

Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)

Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag in her wealthy neighborhood

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS GAVIN NEWSOM 2024 ELECTION NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)
Sam J.
'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries pushing MUH RACISM (watch)
Sam J.
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)
Doug P.
Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are OUTRAGEOUS
justmindy
Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag in her wealthy neighborhood
Sam J.
Who they REALLY are: Lefties GO THERE cheering Biden for bullying his staff because THEY had it coming
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch) Sam J.