Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'

Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag in her wealthy neighborhood

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on July 10, 2023

Once again, dear Twitchy reader, we have come across a thread that needs very little introduction from us. Except this time, the thread in question is NOT great, it's ri-damn-diculous ... so ridiculous in fact that it really speaks for itself.

And that's not a good thing.

Seems Brittani James, MD is very upset her rich, white neighbors put up a thin blue line flag.

No really.

See for yourself.

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

We think it's narcissism, lady.

With a not-so-healthy dose of paranoia, sure.

Cripes.

That's not the neighbor's fault. 

We've got three words for her: THER-A-PY.

Ahem.

Keep in mind, she's reacting this way to A FLAG. The neighbor hasn't said or done anything to imply they are racist or racist against her. This is about HER. And she's posting it on Twitter ... smh.

Her own racism.

Her own hatred.

Or you know, you stop making every little thing those around you do about you and live your own life?

Too much to ask?

***

***

Tags: FLAG POLICE RACISM

