Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag in her wealthy neighborhood

Once again, dear Twitchy reader, we have come across a thread that needs very little introduction from us. Except this time, the thread in question is NOT great, it's ri-damn-diculous ... so ridiculous in fact that it really speaks for itself.

And that's not a good thing.

Seems Brittani James, MD is very upset her rich, white neighbors put up a thin blue line flag.

No really.

See for yourself.

I woke up yesterday morning, looked out my window and saw the neighbors had hung this flag on their children’s playground.



Pull up a seat, and join me, friends, for The Chronicles of Being Black in a Rich, White suburb



A thread 💀 pic.twitter.com/2p3M03KOUV — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

I believe there is a no insignificant change this move was intentional - to send a message. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Before you say I’m just being paranoid, check this:



They raised that flag just as a 3rd Black family moved onto the block. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

We think it's narcissism, lady.

With a not-so-healthy dose of paranoia, sure.

Too many people believe racism stops once you have money. Or, worse, that income is a proxy for race.



You’re wrong. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Still think it’s just paranoia?



That’s fine. And may even be true.



But you can’t tell that to my body.



As soon as I saw it, I had a visceral reaction. A a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach. A fast heartbeat. A cold sweat of fear and a deep sense of dread. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Cripes.

That's not the neighbor's fault.

We've got three words for her: THER-A-PY.

Ahem.

That’s because, in that moment, a cascade of stress hormones automatically rushed through my body.



Well guess what. The body is not designed to be exposed to these “flight or fights hormones over a long term.



Chronic exposure to psychological stress—like the kind that comes… — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

In other words, the psychological is physical.



Racism is not just killing Black people’s life opportunities and limiting our societal advancement.



It is doing more than just concentrating us into areas of extreme resource deprivation and asking us to fight each other for… — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Keep in mind, she's reacting this way to A FLAG. The neighbor hasn't said or done anything to imply they are racist or racist against her. This is about HER. And she's posting it on Twitter ... smh.

They have kids that are about my kid’s age. I have been meaning to set up a play date with them.



Something had me dragging my feet on it.



Mother’s intuition. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Her own racism.

Her own hatred.

Racism is like a hydra. You cut off one head and another 10 heads show themselves.



We have to fight this thing our entire lives. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) July 9, 2023

Or you know, you stop making every little thing those around you do about you and live your own life?

Too much to ask?

***

Related:

Like CLOCKWORK! Left front and center CHEERING Biden abusing staff/aides, claiming they DESERVE it

SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN

JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins title of MISS Netherlands

***