SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN

Elon Musk has been very very very vocal about the importance of free speech to him. Heck, the guy spent tens of billions of dollars on a giant social media platform to do it and even now, he's still getting flack for not doing more to 'censor' some content and certain accounts.
Many people (mostly of the whiny, Leftist persuasion) are really fussy with him for protecting anonymous accounts, especially when those anon accounts make them look stupid.
To that, Musk said:
This platform will protect anons for this reason particularly— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023
This tweet inspired another user to compare Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's philosophies when it comes to 'free speech'.
Elon: Protects free speech— ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) July 9, 2023
Zuck: Protects brand speech https://t.co/qCsguIvjlT pic.twitter.com/WiA8dzVQLW
Enter Musk with the TKO.
Zuck is a cuck— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023
HAAAAAAAAAA
And, well, accurate.
Not to mention it rhymes!
July 9, 2023
Zuckerberg is trying to mimic your Twitter presence too.— Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) July 9, 2023
Psh. He wishes.
I heard Threads is changing its name to Fluster Cuck.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2023
Hey, we see what he did there.
👀— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2023
HA HA HA HA HA HA
July 9, 2023
Dude, we checked, then double and triple-checked that this was not his parody.
Nope, it's him.
July 9, 2023
And THERE it is.
***
