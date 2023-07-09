Man in a dress tells trans activists to punch women in the 'f**king...
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN

Sam J.
July 09, 2023

Elon Musk has been very very very vocal about the importance of free speech to him. Heck, the guy spent tens of billions of dollars on a giant social media platform to do it and even now, he's still getting flack for not doing more to 'censor' some content and certain accounts.

Many people (mostly of the whiny, Leftist persuasion) are really fussy with him for protecting anonymous accounts, especially when those anon accounts make them look stupid.

To that, Musk said:

This tweet inspired another user to compare Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's philosophies when it comes to 'free speech'.

Enter Musk with the TKO.

HAAAAAAAAAA

And, well, accurate.

Not to mention it rhymes!

Psh. He wishes.

Hey, we see what he did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

