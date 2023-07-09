SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN

Elon Musk has been very very very vocal about the importance of free speech to him. Heck, the guy spent tens of billions of dollars on a giant social media platform to do it and even now, he's still getting flack for not doing more to 'censor' some content and certain accounts.

Many people (mostly of the whiny, Leftist persuasion) are really fussy with him for protecting anonymous accounts, especially when those anon accounts make them look stupid.

To that, Musk said:

This platform will protect anons for this reason particularly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

This tweet inspired another user to compare Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's philosophies when it comes to 'free speech'.

Enter Musk with the TKO.

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAA

And, well, accurate.

Not to mention it rhymes!

Zuckerberg is trying to mimic your Twitter presence too. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) July 9, 2023

Psh. He wishes.

I heard Threads is changing its name to Fluster Cuck. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2023

Hey, we see what he did there.

👀 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude, we checked, then double and triple-checked that this was not his parody.

Nope, it's him.

And THERE it is.

***

