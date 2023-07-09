Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets

JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on July 09, 2023
Sarah D.

Would someone pretty please with sugar on top let this Kim woman know that it's 2023 and the reason she's likely the only person masking when she goes out is that there is no real threat and that masking itself really never did anything anyway?

Thanks.

She had to know this wouldn't go well - part of us still wonders if she's a parody.

If she is indeed a parody, well-played.

If not? Woof.

Because you know, you are overreacting.

But here is where it got really funny.

Twitter is a tough place.

It's also a funny place ... unless you tweet something so easily mocked.

Like she did.

