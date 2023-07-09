Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets

Would someone pretty please with sugar on top let this Kim woman know that it's 2023 and the reason she's likely the only person masking when she goes out is that there is no real threat and that masking itself really never did anything anyway?

Thanks.

She had to know this wouldn't go well - part of us still wonders if she's a parody.

If she is indeed a parody, well-played.

If not? Woof.

I hate being the sole masker everywhere I got. Makes me feel like people people don’t care and they they think I am overreacting. pic.twitter.com/A7yMr3NVCL — KimRB she/her/cis (@KimRigden) July 7, 2023

Because you know, you are overreacting.

Is there someone I can call to let them know you’re off your meds again? — Null 🖤 (@TterThe) July 8, 2023

But here is where it got really funny.

I hate being the sole masker everywhere I go. Makes me feel like people don’t care and they think I am overreacting. https://t.co/Suu5wWIz6U pic.twitter.com/wxdgbiTenS — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) July 9, 2023

I hate being the sole masker everywhere I go. Makes me feel like people don’t care and they think I am overreacting. https://t.co/7qjfipsawZ pic.twitter.com/g07ZnrqJn9 — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 9, 2023

I hate being the sole masker everywhere I go. Makes me feel like people don’t care and they think I am overreacting. https://t.co/UTo195Gg3D pic.twitter.com/SxjKcPa2yj — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) July 8, 2023

I hate being the sole masker everywhere I go. Makes me feel like people don’t care and they think I am overreacting https://t.co/2G7jttKvVt pic.twitter.com/wjUpnCCwzr — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) July 8, 2023

Twitter is a tough place.

It's also a funny place ... unless you tweet something so easily mocked.

I hate being the sole masker everywhere I got. Makes me feel like people people don’t care and they they think I am overreacting. https://t.co/SouA1gFjaW pic.twitter.com/8eB89Dlzmm — Cobra Commander 15 🐊 (@cobracommandr15) July 8, 2023

Like she did.

