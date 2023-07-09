Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told

Finally, something Trump supporters, DeSantis supporters, and maybe even some Biden supporters can agree on.

Ronna McDaniel stinks.

She just does.

For example, look at this sad little tweet:

“Bidenomics”: The middle class gets poorer and the Biden family gets rich using their last name. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 8, 2023

Seriously. Now look through the responses to this tweet. Not a single one saying, 'YOU TELL 'EM, RONNA,' or 'THAT'S RIGHT!' Nope. A bunch of people from various political persuasions telling her how stupid her tweet is ... and how bad she is at her job.

GOP really screwed up picking Ronna again.

Scott Presler was front and center to call her OUT:

Ronnanomics: When the GOP sees there’s a problem, knows there’s a problem, but does nothing about it. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 9, 2023 1.2 M followers and can’t even break 1,000 likes. You suck at this job. — DR MAGA 🗽🇺🇸 (@Shaykay1717) July 9, 2023

Yeah, that's not good.

At all.

If you had ANY concern for the party, you would step down. But you won't. The grift from it is too good. You are the very definition of loser. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) July 9, 2023

C'mon, we know it's not about the party, it's about HER party aka the party on private jets ...

Is this a parody account — 3Beekmanplace (@beekmanplace78) July 9, 2023

Seeing that a lot today.

Heh.

Okay I despise Biden, but like what have you done the entire time in office like at all? — Stephen Poorer - Maricopa Cnty Recorder (Parody) (@StephenPoorer) July 9, 2023

Tweet? Ignore Scott Presler because he makes her look bad? Tweet some more? Lose elections?

She's been busy doing a whole lot of nothing, and the state of the GOP proves it.

***

