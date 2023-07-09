Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told

Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIO...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:49 AM on July 09, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Finally, something Trump supporters, DeSantis supporters, and maybe even some Biden supporters can agree on.

Ronna McDaniel stinks.

She just does.

For example, look at this sad little tweet:

Seriously. Now look through the responses to this tweet. Not a single one saying, 'YOU TELL 'EM, RONNA,' or 'THAT'S RIGHT!' Nope. A bunch of people from various political persuasions telling her how stupid her tweet is ... and how bad she is at her job.

GOP really screwed up picking Ronna again.

Scott Presler was front and center to call her OUT:

Yeah, that's not good.

At all.

C'mon, we know it's not about the party, it's about HER party aka the party on private jets ...

Sam J.

Seeing that a lot today.

Heh.

Tweet? Ignore Scott Presler because he makes her look bad? Tweet some more? Lose elections?

She's been busy doing a whole lot of nothing, and the state of the GOP proves it.

***

