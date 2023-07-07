MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL

Look out, you guys! Media Matters is hot on the trail of 'hate group' Moms for Liberty ... one of them even catered their HATE-FILLED CONFERENCE.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA.

We can't even make this up. What sort of person caters an event and then draws assumptions about the group having the event for an entire article? Don't answer that.

Look at this hot mess.

NEW from me: What I learned from reviewing the catering at Moms for Liberty's hate-filled conferencehttps://t.co/XWH9LDPBTG — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

M4L is clearly swimming in cash and doesn't know what to do with it.



They fed us elaborate wedding reception style meals multiple times a day for four days. It was frankly, surreal pic.twitter.com/JmwZqDbda8 — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

OMG, NOT REALLY GOOD FOOD?!?! Those monsters! Or, you know, their moms who know how to feed people. Keep going.

It felt like the group, which for all the media buzz, from the inside still feels like a very young and growing organization, and decided to spend a fortune on catering as a down payment on future engagement — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

She seems really hung up on the food.

Tickets were $249. Needless to say, that could not possibly come close to covering the cost of the elaborate amenities offered by M4L.



The whole show of it all was a thin veneer overlaying a bed of conspiracy theories, hate, and fearmongering — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

And it sounds like some really good grub.

The M4L conference was unquestionably more uncomfortable than when I went to TPUSA's Young Women's Leadership Summit earlier in June, which didn't offer a single meal or cup of coffee. — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

YWLS was an exercise in identity building for young women looking to soothe the insecurities of their early 20s with hatred of transgender people.



M4L was like fast forwarding through that radicalization process. These were women in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we know she's trying really hard to make this sound like some sort of evil organization but ... it's a bunch of moms so duh, they're older.

Here's my dispatch from the TPUSA conference in Texas:



Career women in right-wing media tell young girls to give up their dreams at Young Women's Leadership Summithttps://t.co/BdSEiuzuvU — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

You know the face you make when you're pretty sure one of your dogs passed gas but you're not sure which one did it? Just totally made that face.

At M4L, I wondered about what impact the toxic ideology they had internalized may have had on their relationships, careers, and other achievements that manifest by mid-life.



Many attendees recognized at the conference bragged they had been fired from their jobs. — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

She got all of this from catering their event.

I can see you typing the "Conservatives POUNCE with Fat-phobia" article, Madeline. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) July 7, 2023

That reads.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson BUSTS J6 case WIDE open with BOMBSHELL about Capitol being 'filled with federal agents'