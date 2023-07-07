If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden...
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:56 PM on July 07, 2023
Meme

Look out, you guys! Media Matters is hot on the trail of 'hate group' Moms for Liberty ... one of them even catered their HATE-FILLED CONFERENCE.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA.

We can't even make this up. What sort of person caters an event and then draws assumptions about the group having the event for an entire article? Don't answer that.

Look at this hot mess.

OMG, NOT REALLY GOOD FOOD?!?! Those monsters! Or, you know, their moms who know how to feed people. Keep going.

She seems really hung up on the food.

If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded
Doug P.

And it sounds like some really good grub.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we know she's trying really hard to make this sound like some sort of evil organization but ... it's a bunch of moms so duh, they're older.

You know the face you make when you're pretty sure one of your dogs passed gas but you're not sure which one did it? Just totally made that face.

She got all of this from catering their event.

That reads.

***

If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded
Doug P.
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation
Sarah D
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
Sam J.
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Doug P.
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is 'DENIED'
justmindy
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.

