Need a Tissue? ESPN Writer Whines About Tom Brady Roast

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on May 06, 2024
Meme

The Left has no sense of humor. Literally nothing can be funny when you look at the world through a lens of oppression, victimization, and politics. Everything is offensive and it must be a miserable existence.

So, naturally, they have to scold everyone because misery loves company.

Meet Sam Block, who produces sports content for ESPN. He was not happy with the Tom Brady roast and, by gosh, he's going to make sure everybody knows it.:

The entire purpose of comedy is to make uncomfortable things funny and funny things uncomfortable.

Except for Sam. Who is crying about it.

He must be a blast a parties.

Yep.

We can only hope.

Yeah, Sam is unaware of what roasts are.

Given that list of what's not funny, we'd love for Sam to tell us what is acceptable comedy. We bet that list would be hilarious, and not for the usual reasons.

We are never leaving X. Ever.

Streisand Effect, commence!

Sam sent that first tweet out at 12:04 am, and eight hours later he was still mad about the Tom Brady roast.

Ah. There we go. All the woke words: racist, homophobe, misogynist.

The Brady roast hit the trifecta.

Why is this a problem?

And who gets to define 'hateful content'? Thin-skinned folks like Sam?

But it's not enough for Sam not to watch it. He has to make sure no one else can, too.

Only then will he achieve moral superiority.

We're sure that was totally lost on Sam, or he'll just claim they're 'self-loathing' or something.

Sure does.

He hasn't posted anything in six hours, so we're guessing this is true.

Which tells normal people the Brady roast was probably fun and entertaining.

Just a wee bit.

Porcupines are offended by being associated with Sam.

Heh.

Quite the achievement, no?

Touch all the grass, please. He clearly needs it.

