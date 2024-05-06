Need a Tissue? ESPN Writer Whines About Tom Brady Roast

The Left has no sense of humor. Literally nothing can be funny when you look at the world through a lens of oppression, victimization, and politics. Everything is offensive and it must be a miserable existence.

So, naturally, they have to scold everyone because misery loves company.

Meet Sam Block, who produces sports content for ESPN. He was not happy with the Tom Brady roast and, by gosh, he's going to make sure everybody knows it.:

Jokes about 9/11 are not funny.



Jokes about LGBTQ are not funny.



Jokes about murder are not funny.



Jokes about sexual assault are not funny.



The Tom Brady Roast was disgusting. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) May 6, 2024

The entire purpose of comedy is to make uncomfortable things funny and funny things uncomfortable.

Except for Sam. Who is crying about it.

He must be a blast a parties.

It must really suck to be you. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) May 6, 2024

Yep.

We can only hope.

“In my day, comedic roasts adhered to the highest standards of propriety and decorum and were never ever irreverent or edgy.” — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 6, 2024

Yeah, Sam is unaware of what roasts are.

doesn't matter if you think it was funny or not; comedy has always touched 3rd rails. when all you can do it joke about the approved subject matter, you can't joke about anything. — Nose (@hondonose1313) May 6, 2024

Given that list of what's not funny, we'd love for Sam to tell us what is acceptable comedy. We bet that list would be hilarious, and not for the usual reasons.

We are never leaving X. Ever.

I didn’t watch the Tom Brady roast because I don’t watch or care for Football but I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t piqued my curiosity https://t.co/kFROqknx2Q — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2024

Streisand Effect, commence!

Sam sent that first tweet out at 12:04 am, and eight hours later he was still mad about the Tom Brady roast.

Every racist loved the Brady Roast.



Every homophobe loved the Brady Roast.



Every misogynist loved the Brady Roast.



Every antisemite loved the Brady Roast.



THIS IS A PROBLEM. ‼️



STOP GIVING HATEFUL CONTENT A PLATFORM. ‼️‼️‼️ — Sam Block (@theblockspot) May 6, 2024

Ah. There we go. All the woke words: racist, homophobe, misogynist.

The Brady roast hit the trifecta.

Why is this a problem?

And who gets to define 'hateful content'? Thin-skinned folks like Sam?

There's an easy way to deal with things on the box that upset you. Change the channel. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) May 6, 2024

But it's not enough for Sam not to watch it. He has to make sure no one else can, too.

Only then will he achieve moral superiority.

Do you realize they had white, black, straight, gay, and Jewish on the platform telling jokes? But you are the one who should educate us all? Get lost, Sam. — John Stepp (@jstepp58) May 6, 2024

We're sure that was totally lost on Sam, or he'll just claim they're 'self-loathing' or something.

Yeah, you sound like the type of person who works at the modern ESPN. — Mike Bowers (@myatwastaken9) May 6, 2024

Sure does.

Sam's quickly realizing this post didn't land as planned. — Ryan Pohle (@RyanPohle) May 6, 2024

He hasn't posted anything in six hours, so we're guessing this is true.

Every self-important signaling activist hated the Brady roast.



Every humorless scold needing to lecture others hated the Brady roast.



Every posturing insufferable insecure lonely agoraphobic unable to change the channel fearing they missed a social event hated the Brady roast. https://t.co/cjosMaLtS0 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) May 6, 2024

Which tells normal people the Brady roast was probably fun and entertaining.

You okay, bro? You seem a little upset. https://t.co/YPtqYNZMew — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 6, 2024

Just a wee bit.

ESPN folks have the sense of humor of a porcupine. https://t.co/lcKgy1UPli — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) May 6, 2024

Porcupines are offended by being associated with Sam.

Your mom has entered the chat. https://t.co/YdjcT1KSau — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) May 6, 2024

Heh.

I’ve literally never seen a ratio this bad in my entire life 🤣 https://t.co/p95P4QxdYW — FC (@Farrell_Carter) May 6, 2024

Quite the achievement, no?

it was so racist there were people of multiple races telling jokes



It was so homophobic that a lesbian told jokes



It was so misogynistic that there were women telling jokes



It was so Anti-Semitic that there was a Jewish NFL player and comedian telling jokes



Touch grass please https://t.co/3bGql95lR2 — Jerrad Andrew Duncan (@jerrad_duncan) May 6, 2024

Touch all the grass, please. He clearly needs it.