Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Baits into Rake

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on May 06, 2024
Twitchy

Perpetually outraged, celebrity race-baiter, Nikole Hannah-Jones, best known for fabricating an entire racist history of the United States that won the Pulitzer Prize, is currently upset that the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests aren't specifically about her.

Black Americans experience the most hate crimes of any group in America. They live at the bottom of every indicator of well being. They face rampant and documented discrimination in employment, housing, you name it. I really wish pundits discussing campus protests and anti-Semitism would stop using us as the comparison group for what would not be tolerated.

Of course, once you get beyond the laughably silly standard that only things she considers important count as 'discrimination' or racism, what is she even going on about?

Oh no, honey, she can't share the victim spotlight. Don't be silly.

Fair point.

Also, to be clear, when doing the math, there were 3,421 reported hate crimes against black Americans in 2022 according to the FBI, with the 2022 black American population close to 45 million, this means around 0.0075% of the black population reported hate crimes.

Any hate crime is bad (although the FBI only shares reports, not confirmed crimes), but if you listened to Nikole, you'd think it was an epidemic of violence!

Jews experience significantly more hate crimes per capita than Black Americans (or any other group). This is an important statistic to remember every day but especially today, on Holocaust Remembrance Day. I’m not playing oppression olympics here, but also refuse to let bullshit claims remain unchallenged. 

Nikole sometimes has valid points, but she buries them in blatant lies and inaccuracies, making it necessary to examine everything she says with a fine-toothed comb.

Nikole also views the world through a very twisted and largely imaginary race-based worldview (Critical Race Theory). She is always going to center her own prejudices and political agenda and run over everyone else to grab the spotlight. Her career and paycheck depend on it. 

