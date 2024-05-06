Prison Cell: Bizarre Video of 'Coffin Room' for Family of Five MAJORLY Mocked by X Users

There's been a push for 'tiny homes' for a while now. And while we don't necessarily have an objection to tiny homes or downsizing, if it's done because some environmentalist demands it or if it seems impractical, we're going to question it and mock it mercilessly.

This video is making the rounds on X, and it shows a 'coffin room' for a family of five.

Watch and see if you have the same reaction we did:

Coffin room for a family of five



[🎞️ modern.home365]pic.twitter.com/TG0UtXOVRe — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 5, 2024

First off: ew. The toilet right across from the kitchen? Right next to the living space?

Hard pass.

No fat kids allowed. 💀



They could have made one big bed and the 3 kids can share it. pic.twitter.com/CRmuzUNE67 — ⭐ Space Sheriff Shaider (@sheriff_shaider) May 5, 2024

Or live in a house with more than one tiny room.

Congratulations. You’ve invented the prison cell. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) May 5, 2024

Prison cells have more room.

Better off in the woods. Lol — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) May 5, 2024

Absolutely.

Look, we love our families. But we'd be at one another's throats in about 6 hours in a space this tiny.

Whoever keeps making these videos needs to be jailed — Base Labs (@baseLabsInc) May 5, 2024

We'd be okay with this.

wtf is with these videos are we all about to imprisoned in tiny appartments or something — Levi Hart (@Levi7hart) May 5, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

I like how you poop in your kitchen. — 8notables 🐸 (@8Notables) May 5, 2024

So hygenic.

Auschwitz bunk beds had more vertical space. — simon (@PettingADogRn) May 5, 2024

He's out of line, but he's right.

Imagine the smell — HVAC Barclay 🌲 (@BigDickBarclay) May 6, 2024

Just incredible, we bet.

I’m not sure if that’s going to work like the narrator thinks it will.



Also, did he say $1 million dollars? 😳 pic.twitter.com/T0wy1Qx9R8 — FamousDiarrhea (@FamousDiarrhea_) May 6, 2024

$1 million for this.

Insane.

Where they put clothes, toys for kids, shoes, all stuff people have e in real life? — Baskoy (@Baskoy19) May 5, 2024

They have one outfit and one pair of shoes. No room for toys or anything else.

Makes The Shining look like a delightful vacation. pic.twitter.com/fr3yuDUwqs — Mr.Encouragement (@MrEncouragement) May 5, 2024

Really does.

It would take One steamer and I promise you wife is filing for divorce and taking the kids. — Yawni's drunk thoughts (@lil_yawni) May 5, 2024

Aaaaand we're dead.

Also, true.

I like how you can do laundry, shower, cook watch a movie, and poop all at the same time with this set up — theship (@Alphabetitus) May 5, 2024

Takes multitasking to a whole new level.

Crazy to think this is how the government wants us to live https://t.co/d9JP7BjwNt — ً (@makesmeferal) May 6, 2024

While they live in mansions.

Yeah, not gonna happen.

"Integrate 4 hydraulic pumps into the wall"



"This is highly practical"



Wat https://t.co/1yY8p0Ok0m — Hunter Rusty Buck (@HRustyBuck) May 6, 2024

'Hydraulic pumps' and 'practical' seem contradictory terms.

The novelty accounts are not doing ok. https://t.co/ts4u7SCDgr — Finbar (@sfinbar) May 5, 2024

No, they're not.

Welcome to hell https://t.co/p3z3rYlyXz — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 5, 2024

Absolute hell.

I will not eat the bugs



I will not live in a 15 minute city



I will not live in a coffin room https://t.co/HfzUht8asf — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) May 5, 2024

Not a chance.

There is literally more room in Corbin Dallas's nightmare shoebox in The Firth Element. https://t.co/BZYCvJkWFT pic.twitter.com/I5aPHqZPSV — Ewan C. Forbes (@Ewan_C_Forbes) May 6, 2024

+1000 for the Fifth Element reference.

And yes, there is.

Anyone who wants to make you live like this, (hell) is clearly your enemy. https://t.co/vJjrrOyfwN — MerlinJ (@HamsterSick) May 6, 2024

Yes, they are. They hate you.