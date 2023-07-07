BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)

Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:48 PM on July 07, 2023

Excuse us while we adjust the fourth ... no wait ... fifth tinfoil hat we've had in just this year alone. We've learned to appreciate the tinfoil because it seems more often than not there is enough truth in what we're hearing (seeing, reading, etc) that we need to pay attention. We need to write about it, share it, get that info out there because we know the mainstream media will not. In fact, they'll work very hard to make those of us talking about it out to be CRAY-CRAY.

It's what they do.

And this from Tucker Carlson about January 6th sounds big.

Huge even.

You know, maybe we don't even need the tinfoil for something like this.

Watch:

Whoa.

Ok, so it's something we've heard tossed around for months and months (and months) now, but to hear it from Tucker who heard it from the Chief of the Police at the Capitol? That makes it very real. Very believable.

And just freaking EVIL.

This tidbit got Elon Musk's attention even:

Fair enough.

But hearing it like this? So very real.

Still not holding our breath that anything will come of it but still ... 

***

Sam J.

