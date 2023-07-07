BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)

Excuse us while we adjust the fourth ... no wait ... fifth tinfoil hat we've had in just this year alone. We've learned to appreciate the tinfoil because it seems more often than not there is enough truth in what we're hearing (seeing, reading, etc) that we need to pay attention. We need to write about it, share it, get that info out there because we know the mainstream media will not. In fact, they'll work very hard to make those of us talking about it out to be CRAY-CRAY.

It's what they do.

And this from Tucker Carlson about January 6th sounds big.

Huge even.

You know, maybe we don't even need the tinfoil for something like this.

Watch:

🚨BREAKING: Tucker Carlson says the Chief of the Police at the Capitol told him that the crowd on J6 was “FILLED with federal agents” pic.twitter.com/joPEmioX7W — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2023

Whoa.

Ok, so it's something we've heard tossed around for months and months (and months) now, but to hear it from Tucker who heard it from the Chief of the Police at the Capitol? That makes it very real. Very believable.

And just freaking EVIL.

Fedsurrection — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 7, 2023

This tidbit got Elon Musk's attention even:

Would be interesting to hear from the chief of police — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2023

we’ve known for years that it was filled with federal agents — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) July 7, 2023

Fair enough.

But hearing it like this? So very real.

Still not holding our breath that anything will come of it but still ...

***

Related:

Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points

Chaya Raichik just absolutely EMBARRASSES 'creepy dude' Alejandra Caraballo for stalking her on Threads

It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO self-awareness and it's SCARY good

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP