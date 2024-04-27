'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case

The judge in the Florida case of the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has unsealed "reams of records":

A judge in Florida went on an unsealing spree this week, making public a trove of documents that had previously been filed under seal or in heavily redacted form in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case. The documents, which included hundreds of pages of exhibits, motions, and other filings, underscored the close communication the Biden White House and the National Archives and Records Administration had in the year before Trump was indicted.

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly has spotted something else in this case that will make you respond, "are you kidding me?"

Here it is:

WELL WELL WELL I am pretty sure we never heard this part of the "classified documents/box" story!



More from unredacted motions in FLA--this is from an unsealed transcript of witness interview.



FBI agent says GSA was holding large quantity of Trump's boxes in VA and then ordered… pic.twitter.com/0i4tGdWZ9A — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 27, 2024

Nothing to see here!

So an entire pallet full of boxes that had been held by GSA somewhere outside of DC is dumped at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently these are the boxes that ended up containing papers with "classified markings."



I will double check indictment but I don't recall this event in the timeline: pic.twitter.com/H08oh4gkjI — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 27, 2024

If that's the case, this might be how things actually played out:

So, in other words, the federal government potentially shipped boxes of classified information from government storage to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, then charged him for possessing it, then rescinded his clearance after charging him? 🤣 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 27, 2024

Basically — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 27, 2024

As usual, the "official" story we've been told up to this point isn't the entire story.

It was a set-up from the get-go. https://t.co/bT8z2w5pEi — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 27, 2024

FFS, how the hell is this just coming into the public light? https://t.co/DN0zLRZOcH — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 27, 2024

Absolutely incredible!



General Services Administration (GSA) held large quantities of Trump boxes in VA and then ordered them delivered to Mar-a-Lago.



And these were the boxes with ‘classified markings’?



🧵👇 https://t.co/NJBFGhGRU2 — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) April 27, 2024

So the government ordered Trump to retrieve the boxes of classified documents, then criminally charged him for being in possession of those boxes of classified documents.



Tell me how this whole case isn’t a sham. https://t.co/zuZcyrB999 — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) April 27, 2024

That whole case stinks to high heaven. Meanwhile, Biden had classified docs in his garage and many other places and that's no biggie because he was deemed too mentally feeble for charges to be recommended.