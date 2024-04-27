'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case

Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on April 27, 2024
Meme

The judge in the Florida case of the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has unsealed "reams of records":

A judge in Florida went on an unsealing spree this week, making public a trove of documents that had previously been filed under seal or in heavily redacted form in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

 The documents, which included hundreds of pages of exhibits, motions, and other filings, underscored the close communication the Biden White House and the National Archives and Records Administration had in the year before Trump was indicted.

Advertisement

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly has spotted something else in this case that will make you respond, "are you kidding me?"

Here it is:

Nothing to see here!

If that's the case, this might be how things actually played out:

As usual, the "official" story we've been told up to this point isn't the entire story.

That whole case stinks to high heaven. Meanwhile, Biden had classified docs in his garage and many other places and that's no biggie because he was deemed too mentally feeble for charges to be recommended. 

