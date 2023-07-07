Chaya Raichik just absolutely EMBARRASSES 'creepy dude' Alejandra Caraballo for stalking her on Threads

Would you look at that? What is being referred to as a Lefty Twitter Wannabe that is supposedly free of hateful content (because you know, Elon Musk ensuring people of all political persuasions have a voice on his platform is hateful) sure seems hateful if you're in any way, shape or form Right-leaning.

Some have even called it the 'Twitter Killer,' but so far we are less than impressed.

Look at what's happening to Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik:

As a woman, it’s pretty creepy when a man is obsessed with you and harasses you on social media. pic.twitter.com/pKelmEwDKM — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 6, 2023

Can't you just FEEL the love from Alejandra Caraballo?

Guess he doesn't like being reminded over and over again about what his movement really is.

Oh, sorry, are we supposed to say she? Eh. Not happening.

It’s honestly creepy when anyone is that obsessed with you on social media. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) July 6, 2023

Yes but especially creepy when it’s a man who thinks he’s a woman — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 6, 2023

Yeah.

Seriously creepy, especially using another platform to go after her.

That is one super creepy dude. Thankfully he blocked me pic.twitter.com/cPweDhqUEE — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 6, 2023

Super creepy dude.

Well, if the shoe fits ...

That dude blocked me. pic.twitter.com/HFUry2f61F — 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@HarleyMonster) July 6, 2023

He’s a bully.

A mentally unstable bully. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) July 6, 2023

I thought zuck was gonna get rid of the hateful content — DrDMemes (@DrDMemes1) July 6, 2023

So much for that.

***

Related:

It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO self-awareness and it's SCARY good

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP