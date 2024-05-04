Columbia Professor Cancels Final Exam, Gives Everyone an A for the Course

As we reported earlier this week, student editors of the Columbia Law Review wrote a letter demanding that final exams be canceled and that everyone be given a passing score for the work they had done over the semester. Why did exams have to be canceled? Because the "violence" by the police haf left them "irrevocably shaken" and "unable to focus." "The growing distress that many of us have felt for months as the humanitarian crisis abroad continues to unfold "is not disproportionate to the outsized impact" these ills have had "on many of us in the community."

They really sound like lawyer material. They do really well under pressure.

At least one Columbia professor has canceled the final and given everyone a A for the course.

From an email from a Columbia professor to his class. No final exam, and everyone gets an A. Is Columbia going to allow professors to literally not do their jobs? pic.twitter.com/X4KukVg7q1 — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 3, 2024

I am canceling our final next Wednesday, as I simply cannot pretend that academic business can go on under the current conditions. You have all received a grade of A for the course. Please take good care of yourselves.

Israel is hunting down Hamas terrorists halfway around the world, so you all get As.

Note, I have permission from my source to share the information, but not the professor's name or specific class. But I have seen the entire message, with the professor's name and picture on top. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 3, 2024

Well, a degree from Columbia is starting to sound less and less credible. He's the Oprah of higher education. You get an A and and you get an A! — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) May 3, 2024

And in Community Colleges, the professors are threatening to fail anyone who doesn't show up for finals. At least my friends are. It's working out fine. — Sanctus Filius (@JohnSan46851615) May 3, 2024

Rewarding babies for crying — Michael Millerman (@M_Millerman) May 3, 2024

These protests were all coordinated months in advance. Student organizers chose finals week and graduation to have their little protests.

Students should sue for devaluation of their credentials, which was truly the only benefit of their $100K education.



Another example of so called “elite” education being over credentialed rather than educated. — I am Schweik (@Dodge57man) May 3, 2024

Why would anybody hire these clowns? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 3, 2024

All those students that busted their butt for actual A's are now lumped in with the party/protest students that just skated along.



Welcome to socialism where hard work means nothing. — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) May 3, 2024

I wonder how those who put in the effort feel about those who did not put in the effort getting the same grade. — Patricia Webster (@KyppyDoodle) May 3, 2024

Like a wine from a bad year, these Columbia degrees may come out with an off aroma and bitter taste to those who hire people from Columbia. You know they did not do the work to get the degree. — dcnh (@dcnh42) May 3, 2024

And Joe will forgive their debt — Frederick Wolfe (@fwolfe65) May 3, 2024

Yep, President Joe Biden will make sure all of their student loans are transferred to people who didn't go to college. He's still bragging about defying the Supreme Court's ruling in his campaign ads. It's OK because it's Donald Trump's Supreme Court, so it doesn't count.

