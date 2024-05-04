Columbia Professor Cancels Final Exam, Gives Everyone an A for the Course

Patriotic Counter-Protesters Are Out in Force This Weekend
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 04, 2024
Twitchy

As we reported earlier this week, student editors of the Columbia Law Review wrote a letter demanding that final exams be canceled and that everyone be given a passing score for the work they had done over the semester. Why did exams have to be canceled? Because the "violence" by the police haf left them "irrevocably shaken" and "unable to focus."  "The growing distress that many of us have felt for months as the humanitarian crisis abroad continues to unfold "is not disproportionate to the outsized impact" these ills have had "on many of us in the community."

They really sound like lawyer material. They do really well under pressure.

At least one Columbia professor has canceled the final and given everyone a A for the course.

I am canceling our final next Wednesday, as I simply cannot pretend that academic business can go on under the current conditions. You have all received a grade of A for the course.

Please take good care of yourselves.

Israel is hunting down Hamas terrorists halfway around the world, so you all get As.

Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes
justmindy
These protests were all coordinated months in advance. Student organizers chose finals week and graduation to have their little protests.

Yep, President Joe Biden will make sure all of their student loans are transferred to people who didn't go to college. He's still bragging about defying the Supreme Court's ruling in his campaign ads. It's OK because it's Donald Trump's Supreme Court, so it doesn't count.

