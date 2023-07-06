THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)

Imagine if Biden just honestly answered questions about the cocaine found in the White House. It would totally blow (another blow joke, you're welcome) all of our minds ... we'd be so shocked we'd probably forget that we should write about it.

At least for a few minutes.

Wouldn't that be AMAZING? Honesty?

Instead, we get this, which basically gives him away anyway.

Watch:

“Do you know how cocaine got into the White House?”



Biden: *Smiles*



pic.twitter.com/URHlIrDQq6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2023

He knows damn well how that bag of coke got into the White House.

And he knows we know damn well how that bag of coke got into the White House.

He also knows the media will protect him and his addict son ... we've said it before and we'll say it again ... it's good to be a Democrat.

Depressing.



It’s come down to questions about cocaine and crackhead kids.



Anything to avoid the reality that this admin is horrifically inept and sliding the world into some precarious places. — ██████ (@Yehonathan_RS) July 6, 2023

Fair. That being said, we can be disappointed in the Biden administration for more than one thing at a time.

We already know the answer. And he smiled because he knows we know. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) July 5, 2023

Yuuuup.

Better question:



Why are you and your family members

such disgusting degenerates



😉 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) July 5, 2023

He'd make that same face.

“Just keep smiling as if everything is going well and this will blow over” — CryptoDrizzy.eth (@CryptoDrizzy6) July 6, 2023

His smile is the defense for the indefensible — SLS (@CovenantPath) July 5, 2023

Biden's smile speaks louder than words. What a crook. — Curious Cake (@mrhascake) July 5, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner!

***

***

