THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:03 PM on July 06, 2023
Screenshot from video

Imagine if Biden just honestly answered questions about the cocaine found in the White House. It would totally blow (another blow joke, you're welcome) all of our minds ... we'd be so shocked we'd probably forget that we should write about it. 

At least for a few minutes.

Wouldn't that be AMAZING? Honesty? 

Instead, we get this, which basically gives him away anyway.

Watch:

He knows damn well how that bag of coke got into the White House.

And he knows we know damn well how that bag of coke got into the White House.

He also knows the media will protect him and his addict son ... we've said it before and we'll say it again ... it's good to be a Democrat.

Fair. That being said, we can be disappointed in the Biden administration for more than one thing at a time.

Yuuuup.

He'd make that same face.

