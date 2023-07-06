Joey Jones just needs 3 words to OWN Biden Family fanboy scolding the Right for 'slandering' them and LOL

Our 'First Family' is a hot mess, you guys.

They just are.

And we all know it - some of us are just so enamored of politicians that we can't (won't) admit the reality of who they are. Like this Chris Jackson person or as we like to call him, Biden's ultimate fanboy.

Seems he's upset with people for 'slandering' the Biden family.

K.

I don't know about you, but I'm proud of our First Family and I'm pissed at the absolute slander they are going through for the sake of political gain and scoring clicks.@JoeBiden has been in public life for 50+ years and prior to running for president, he was regarded as… pic.twitter.com/7FkR48vQq1 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 6, 2023

We're not proud of them, Chris.

Oh, and just because the truth is inconvenient that doesn't make it slander.

Joey Jones came back with this zinger:

Oof.

You'd think such a loving, strong, amazing family would welcome their granddaughter. It's not her fault her dad is a degenerate, a-hole addict ... but we digress.

He’s a career politician, who shifted his position on many things simply to get elected. The only thing Joe Biden has ever learned is that he likes to get elected. And he hung around long enough for the Democrats to drag him across the finish line. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) July 6, 2023

For fifty years he has been one of the most worthless pieces of garbage in Washington. — 🇺🇸 AngliCo 🇺🇸 (@AngliCo_DFA) July 6, 2023

And considering how many worthless pieces of garbage there really are in Washington, that's really saying something.

Ok, Erica Marsh. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 6, 2023

OH SNAP.

Getting compared to a known Democrat (racist) bot has got to sting a little.

This is a blatant lie I’m over 50 and they’ve been calling him an idiot, pathological liar, corrupt parasite my whole life. They’d say don’t listen to crazy uncle Joe, or you never know what is going to come out of his mouth he’s a blithering idiot. Stop embarrassing yourself. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) July 6, 2023

It's all he knows how to do.

Poor lil guy.

pic.twitter.com/gIO59YDWtL — not important enough to bail out (@MarkMazman) July 6, 2023

This was absolutely Barack Obama's most honest and correct quote maybe ever.

And we're seeing that in real time now.

