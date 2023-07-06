Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...
Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book...
JPMorgan Chase CEO Roasts America-Hating Liberals
NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden...
WaPo reports Biden's under pressure to 'more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes'
David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and...
Damning thread drops 25 BOMBSHELLS of the Biden White House using Big Tech...
If we didn't know any better, we'd swear that CNN's upset more babies...
Watching the media cheerlead for censorship is frightening (but explains a lot)
BLM blaming conservative media for violence in Philly shooter case goes OH so...
Former Secret Service Agent DEBUNKS WH'S claim about coke (not to mention July...
New York Times: Could 'adversity scores' replace affirmative action nationwide?
ESSENCE says this is the only national anthem they'll recognize from now on
Actor Scott Baio seeking happier days as he says goodbye to California

Joey Jones just needs 3 words to OWN Biden Family fanboy scolding the Right for 'slandering' them and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:19 PM on July 06, 2023

Our 'First Family' is a hot mess, you guys.

They just are.

And we all know it - some of us are just so enamored of politicians that we can't (won't) admit the reality of who they are. Like this Chris Jackson person or as we like to call him, Biden's ultimate fanboy.

Seems he's upset with people for 'slandering' the Biden family.

K.

We're not proud of them, Chris.

Oh, and just because the truth is inconvenient that doesn't make it slander.

Joey Jones came back with this zinger:

Oof.

You'd think such a loving, strong, amazing family would welcome their granddaughter. It's not her fault her dad is a degenerate, a-hole addict ... but we digress.

And considering how many worthless pieces of garbage there really are in Washington, that's really saying something.

OH SNAP.

Getting compared to a known Democrat (racist) bot has got to sting a little.

Recommended

David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and it does NOT end well for him
Sam J.

It's all he knows how to do.

Poor lil guy.

This was absolutely Barack Obama's most honest and correct quote maybe ever.

And we're seeing that in real time now.

***

Related:

Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book because it might offend Democrats

David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and it does NOT end well for him

BOMBSHELL thread documents 25 times Biden's White House worked with Big Tech to silence Americans

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and it does NOT end well for him
Sam J.
NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden admin's speech crackdowns
Sarah D
Damning thread drops 25 BOMBSHELLS of the Biden White House using Big Tech to CENSOR Americans
Sam J.
Former Secret Service Agent DEBUNKS WH'S claim about coke (not to mention July 4th video of Hunter)
Sam J.
Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book because it might offend Democrats
Sam J.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Roasts America-Hating Liberals
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and it does NOT end well for him Sam J.