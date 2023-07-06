Damning thread drops 25 BOMBSHELLS of the Biden White House using Big Tech to CENSOR Americans

The decision made by the Federal Judge in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit is a big freakin' deal, you guys. Basically, it means the government can no longer step in and try to control what we see, hear, and read on social media. Ok, so it's far more detailed and complex than that but BASICALLY, it's a 'blow' to the Biden administration.

Blow.

Get it?

WE CRACK OURSELVES UP.

Anywho, the judge also dropped a BOMBSHELL of a doc to show support for his decision that includes 25 instances where the White House tried to censor/silence Americans in collusion with social media companies. Justin Hart was good enough to put them all in a thread.

The Judge in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit dropped a bombshell of a document to add support to his preliminary injunction. LOTS of govt defendants. Here are the 25 instances cited where the White House tried to CENSOR Americans in collusion with social media companies. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Take a gander:

1/ On Jan 23, 2021, the Digital Director for the COVID-19 Response Team contacted Twitter to remove an anti-vaccine tweet by @RobertKennedyJr. She asked for oversight on similar tweets. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

2/ On Feb 6, 2021, the ex-Deputy Assistant to the President (Rob Flaherty) urged Twitter to suspend a parody account associated with President Biden’s granddaughter. Twitter acted swiftly, suspending the account in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Y7FL3hfwJZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Because parodies are far too illuminating when they hit too close to home.

3/ On Feb 7, 2021, Twitter suggested a faster method for flagging inappropriate content. The platform was reportedly overwhelmed with censorship requests from the White House, receiving inquiries from 4 different people within the administration in a single day. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Within a single day.

4/ On Feb 8, 2021, Facebook informed White House staff of its new COVID-19 censorship policy. Flaherty immediately responded, questioning the specifics of how Facebook handles false claims and the criteria for account removal. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

5/ Feb 9, 2021 saw Flaherty accusing Facebook of causing “political violence” by not censoring false COVID-19 claims. Facebook defended its policies, but acknowledged reducing the distribution of vaccine-skeptical content. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Political violence?

What the Hell is that?!

6/ On Feb 24, 2021, Facebook provided Flaherty with information about misinformation trends on its platform. Flaherty sought more insight on the scale of the misinformation and the specifics of Facebook's enforcement practices. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

7/ On Mar 1, 2021, Twitter assured the White House that it would increase censorship of misleading information, following a meeting with Flaherty and Humphrey from HHS. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

8/ From May 28, 2021, to Jul 10, 2021, Meta, under the direction of the White House, engaged in censorship of COVID-19 misinformation and hinted at "expanded penalties" for accounts sharing such content. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

9/ On Mar 12, 2021, Facebook emailed the White House with survey data about vaccine uptake. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Seeing a trend here.

10/ On Mar 15, 2021, Flaherty requested a report from Facebook on a Washington Post article that accused Facebook of promoting vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/CoME0R0toJ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

11/ By Mar 19, 2021, the White House had designated 12 people as reporters for Twitter’s Partner Support Portal, which allows for expedited flagging of content for censorship. pic.twitter.com/dVxeshUWfp — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

12/ On Apr 2, 2021, Facebook reported that a new policy allowed for the removal of certain profiles due to "off-platform" behavior. Flaherty requested more information on the specifics of this policy. pic.twitter.com/j1eThR1EqB — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

13/ On Apr 6, 2021, Flaherty emailed Facebook to question why the company was not censoring certain “controversial and harmful” public figures. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Controversial and harmful public figures. Huh, wonder who that could have been?

14/ In April 2021, the White House had a series of meetings with Twitter about “misinformation” and censorship. By April 30, Twitter had agreed to increase its censorship efforts as per White House requests. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

15/ On Jun 4, 2021, a Meta executive confirmed to White House staff that they would continue to increase censorship of “misleading information” according to the White House’s “requests.” They also committed to providing weekly reports to the White House. pic.twitter.com/jKyh70MQCB — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Facebook was all too happy to help silence people.

Says a lot.

16/ On April 21, Flaherty, Slavitt, and other HHS officials, met with Twitter officials about “Twitter Vaccine Misinfo Briefing.” Slavitt suggested Berenson was “the epicenter of disinfo that radiated outwards to the persuadable public.” Berenson was suspended thereafter pic.twitter.com/PZu5fw3nMA — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

17/ Same date, White House staff met with YouTube officials to discuss vaccine misinformation trends and ways to partner in product work. Flaherty expressed concerns about YouTube amplifying vaccine hesitancy and praised YT for reducing watch time on borderline content by 70%. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

18/ On Apr 23, 2021, Flaherty sent Facebook a document titled "Facebook COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation Brief" which indicated the platform's role in spreading vaccine misinformation and recommended more aggressive censorship. pic.twitter.com/gU83B4FoHI — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

19/ On May 5, 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki publicly urged Facebook and other platforms to censor COVID-19 misinformation more aggressively, even suggesting potential legal consequences. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

20/ Jul 15, tensions escalated between the White House and Facebook. Psaki & Surgeon General Murthy held a press conference to discuss health misinformation as an urgent public health crisis and called for tech companies to take more action against misinformation super-spreaders. pic.twitter.com/sIqh1NKDg4 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

21/ On July 15, 2021, during the same conference, Psaki confirmed regular engagement between senior staff members, the COVID-19 team, and social media platforms. She stated that problematic posts were being flagged to Facebook for review — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Problematic posts. Uh-huh.

22/ Tensions between the White House and Facebook escalated on the same day, with Flaherty demanding an explanation from Facebook for what he perceived as inadequate action against misinformation, using strong language to express his frustration. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

23/ On July 16, 2021, Psaki publicly stated the White House's belief that social media platforms should be held accountable for their role in the dissemination of misinformation. She suggested that repeat offenders of posting misinformation should face bans. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

In other words, she wanted them silenced.

24/ The tensions between the White House and Facebook continued. On July 20, Psaki expressed that the White House had increased demands from Facebook, including publicly sharing the impact of their misinformation and taking faster action against harmful posts and not just Covid! pic.twitter.com/LOt2xLhvm9 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

25/ Finally, in August 2021, President Biden publicly accused Facebook of "killing people" by allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platform. This accusation marked a peak in the ongoing tensions between the White House and Facebook over the handling of COVID-19… — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 5, 2023

Biden himself accused Facebook of killing people.

We're hardly surprised since this is the same guy who told millions of Americans who refused to take the COVID vaccine that they were in for a winter or illness and death.

Pissed off yet?

***

***

