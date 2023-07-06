David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and...
Damning thread drops 25 BOMBSHELLS of the Biden White House using Big Tech to CENSOR Americans

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:01 AM on July 06, 2023

The decision made by the Federal Judge in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit is a big freakin' deal, you guys. Basically, it means the government can no longer step in and try to control what we see, hear, and read on social media. Ok, so it's far more detailed and complex than that but BASICALLY, it's a 'blow' to the Biden administration.

Blow.

Get it?

WE CRACK OURSELVES UP.

Anywho, the judge also dropped a BOMBSHELL of a doc to show support for his decision that includes 25 instances where the White House tried to censor/silence Americans in collusion with social media companies. Justin Hart was good enough to put them all in a thread.

Take a gander:

Because parodies are far too illuminating when they hit too close to home.

Sam J.

Within a single day.

Political violence?

What the Hell is that?!

Seeing a trend here.

Controversial and harmful public figures. Huh, wonder who that could have been?

Facebook was all too happy to help silence people.

Says a lot.

Problematic posts. Uh-huh.

In other words, she wanted them silenced.

Biden himself accused Facebook of killing people.

We're hardly surprised since this is the same guy who told millions of Americans who refused to take the COVID vaccine that they were in for a winter or illness and death.

Pissed off yet?

***

