Former Secret Service Agent DEBUNKS WH'S claim about coke (not to mention July 4th video of Hunter)

If they had found a bag of cocaine at the White House while Trump was president it would be ALL we'd hear about 24/7 with lots and lots of speculation about which Trump had left their coke in the library. And you know if his Press Secretary had refused to talk about it the media would have lost their freakin' MINDS.

But it's just Biden ... so no biggie.

FORGET that we all know Hunter is an addict.

No biggie.

No way they'll EVER figure it out either.

Dan Bongino just dumped them all on their pointy little heads though; keep in mind, Bongino was a Secret Service Agent ...

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 5, 2023

Absolutely ZERO chance. ZERO.

Oh, and then this video from July 4th is the icing on the coke cake:

Nothing to see here…



Just Hunter Biden probably sniffing coke at the White House in front of his children and the entire world. pic.twitter.com/YctBEjdaUU — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 5, 2023

He may have just had a runny nose.

Totally.

We can neither confirm nor deny what is happening with Hunter in the video but it sure looks iffy.

They have had 3 days to review film. If it was someone else they would have showed it to us by now. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 5, 2023

Makes sense. I cannot imagine a staffer bringing drugs into the White House, even in the Biden Admin. That would be beyond idiotic. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 5, 2023

Of course it was a family member. Karine Jean-Pierre was doing everything she could to pin it on visitors during White House tours but no one is buying it. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 5, 2023

Visitors.

THAT ONE GUY, HE DID IT.

But you know, they'll never know for sure ... say the media.

Dan, I know gov employees have to take random drug tests. Are WH staff exempt? Just curious. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) July 5, 2023

Hrmmm.

Exactly, who decides to go on a WH tour with coke on them. "I'll drop it in a phone cubby and pick it up on the way out." Riiight — 🪐 Space Man (@SpaceDaddy333) July 5, 2023

It does seem highly improbable that anyone would go on a White House tour with a bag of coke on them ... not to mention that the bag of coke would be in a place on their person where they could you know, just DROP it somewhere along the tour.

'Oh pardon me, that's MY coke. Here, I'll take it.'

What a joke.

And not a funny one.

Where's the camera footage?! Did the camera's miraculously malfunction? It should be as simple as looking at the security cams. — Katcy (@katcy) July 6, 2023

Silly.

They turn THOSE cameras off ...

