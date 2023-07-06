New York Times: Could 'adversity scores' replace affirmative action nationwide?
Former Secret Service Agent DEBUNKS WH'S claim about coke (not to mention July 4th video of Hunter)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:19 AM on July 06, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

If they had found a bag of cocaine at the White House while Trump was president it would be ALL we'd hear about 24/7 with lots and lots of speculation about which Trump had left their coke in the library. And you know if his Press Secretary had refused to talk about it the media would have lost their freakin' MINDS.

But it's just Biden ... so no biggie.

FORGET that we all know Hunter is an addict.

No biggie.

No way they'll EVER figure it out either.

Dan Bongino just dumped them all on their pointy little heads though; keep in mind, Bongino was a Secret Service Agent ...  

Absolutely ZERO chance. ZERO.

Oh, and then this video from July 4th is the icing on the coke cake:

He may have just had a runny nose.

Totally.

We can neither confirm nor deny what is happening with Hunter in the video but it sure looks iffy.

Visitors.

THAT ONE GUY, HE DID IT.

But you know, they'll never know for sure ... say the media.

Hrmmm.

It does seem highly improbable that anyone would go on a White House tour with a bag of coke on them ... not to mention that the bag of coke would be in a place on their person where they could you know, just DROP it somewhere along the tour.

'Oh pardon me, that's MY coke. Here, I'll take it.' 

What a joke.

And not a funny one.

Silly.

They turn THOSE cameras off ...

***

