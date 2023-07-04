Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for Independence Day

BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Misso...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:12 PM on July 04, 2023

It's Independence Day, and you all know what that means. That's right! A bunch of annoying, America-hating, mealy-mouthed doorknobs will be front and center to remind us all why we shouldn't celebrate our horrible, evil, racist country. 

FORGET that America is the best country EVER and in this world ... 

If you don't hate it, you're a bad person or something. 

Don't make that face we didn't write it. 

WaPo did:

From The Washington Post:

Many Americans may not know that their nation’s anthem invokes slavery. Key was an enslaver and prosecuted abolitionists as District Attorney for Washington, D.C. And yet, he also volunteered his legal services to free those unjustly enslaved. Arguing more than 100 such cases (several all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court), Key’s efforts resulted in the freedom of at least 189 people. Key is a conflicted figure, but one who had much in common with the U.S. Constitution in this era. His very soul was compromised by a regime in which the owning of human beings was supported by law.

There it is.

America BAD.

America RACIST.

Let's talk about how bad and racist America is because it's our birthday. 

It's a fair question.

And ouch.

This didn't go over well with ... well, anyone really.

Sam J.

Because they want to feel important and like they have something TO FIGHT FOR. They can't accept they're just not that important and really have nothing much to fight for.

What's a Tweep to do?

Short.

Sweet.

Simple enough.

NOPE.

***

