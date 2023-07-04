Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for Independence Day

It's Independence Day, and you all know what that means. That's right! A bunch of annoying, America-hating, mealy-mouthed doorknobs will be front and center to remind us all why we shouldn't celebrate our horrible, evil, racist country.

FORGET that America is the best country EVER and in this world ...

If you don't hate it, you're a bad person or something.

Don't make that face we didn't write it.

WaPo did:

Perspective: Why it’s time to remove the third verse and fully make the national anthem.https://t.co/motIeYgU8H — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 4, 2023

From The Washington Post:

Many Americans may not know that their nation’s anthem invokes slavery. Key was an enslaver and prosecuted abolitionists as District Attorney for Washington, D.C. And yet, he also volunteered his legal services to free those unjustly enslaved. Arguing more than 100 such cases (several all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court), Key’s efforts resulted in the freedom of at least 189 people. Key is a conflicted figure, but one who had much in common with the U.S. Constitution in this era. His very soul was compromised by a regime in which the owning of human beings was supported by law.

There it is.

America BAD.

America RACIST.

Let's talk about how bad and racist America is because it's our birthday.

Why do they always look like this? https://t.co/AkvO6lxFHQ pic.twitter.com/cXu86GgCVz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 4, 2023

It's a fair question.

And ouch.

This didn't go over well with ... well, anyone really.

Why can't lefties just leave things alone? — Ruth E. Brown 🇺🇲 (@RuthEBrown8888) July 4, 2023

Because they want to feel important and like they have something TO FIGHT FOR. They can't accept they're just not that important and really have nothing much to fight for.

No.



Why are you even in my feed? I asked for LESS wapo BECAUSE of your inability to be honest or have ANY integrity. Guess I have to keep clicking SEE LESS or block you entirely. NOT sure which.



Decisions decisions. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) July 4, 2023

What's a Tweep to do?

Nope. 🖕🏼🖕🏼 — Banjo Leland (@ElCricket1974) July 4, 2023

Short.

Sweet.

Simple enough.

NOPE.

***

