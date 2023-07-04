And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case apart

Kamala Harris uses meme to BRAG about Bidenomics, learns the (hilarious) hard way...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:04 PM on July 04, 2023

It was not a great week for the Left.

Which means it was a great week for the Right and America in general.

They are still frothing at the mouth (they do about most things) and claiming the Colorado case was based on a lie. SHE MADE IT ALL UP! Except you know, that's not really what the case was about.

Hey, we don't pretend to be experts here, but this from Megan McArdle does a pretty damn good job of explaining it:

This is really about Colorado, not the web designer. But you know, keep going.

And we know they all LOVE themselves some Roe.

Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.

Nice try ... but:

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

***

***

