And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case apart

They are still frothing at the mouth (they do about most things) and claiming the Colorado case was based on a lie. SHE MADE IT ALL UP! Except you know, that's not really what the case was about.

Hey, we don't pretend to be experts here, but this from Megan McArdle does a pretty damn good job of explaining it:

A lot of people are misreading this story, believing that this means the case was based on a lie.



To be clear: the lawsuit was filed BEFORE this request, and does not rest on it, because the state of Colorado helpfully stipulated that it would do exactly as Lorie Smith feared. https://t.co/FZAL6GRf2C — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 3, 2023

This is really about Colorado, not the web designer. But you know, keep going.

It was not critical to the lawsuit, and if the plaintiff had made it up, I doubt she would have selected a random web designer in San Francisco, rather than just, you know, making up a name. Seems more likely that it was a prank. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 3, 2023

There are legit questions about ripeness, but before you mount those criticisms, you should be aware that a lot of precedents you like, from Griswold to Lawrence to Roe, involved plaintiffs whose case was either manufactured, or moot by the time of the decision. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 3, 2023

If you didn't complain about those decisions, then you have little, ahem, standing to complain about 303 Creative. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 3, 2023

And we know they all LOVE themselves some Roe.

So it contained huge lies and was based on fear that she'd lose a business that she wasn't really in, but what the heck! Party time!https://t.co/lNUHI5N2w3 — Downpuppy (@Downpuppy) July 3, 2023

Nice try ... but:

The complaint was not central, and was added after the lawsuit, and AFAIK, no one tried to make a standing claim; the state of Colorado stipulated that a) her business involved expressive conduct and b) they sure as hell were going to establish limits on her rights of expression — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 3, 2023

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

***

***

