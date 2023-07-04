AP celebrates Independence Day with a piece on how the word 'patriot' has...
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:32 AM on July 04, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

As Twitchy readers know (even though the mainstream media have been working really hard NOT to make a big deal about it) a bag of cocaine was found at the White House. We suppose it was easier for them to talk about a suspicious 'bag of white powder' than admit cocaine was found in the White House when the president just so happens to have a son who is ... you know, an addict.

Amuse put together a thread from a 'source' that all but ties the bag to Hunter.

So you won't likely see this anywhere else.

Take a gander:

The bag was found in the LIBRARY. Huh.

The room that just so happens to be where Hunter used his laptop.

Oh, and the Secret Service allegedly assumed it belonged to Hunter. The Secret Service did not collect fingerprints from the bag as they knew Hunter had left it behind.

Ya' don't say?

*cough cough*

HA HA HA HA

Near the White House.

Now THAT'S funny.

Not in it ... and especially not in the library. NO NO NO.

Crazy, right?

FuzzyChimp

Welp, there it is.

How quickly will this story disappear NOW?

It's good to be the president's son?

We see what he did there.

HA HA HA HA!

***

Tags: COCAINE HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

