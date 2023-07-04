Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)

As Twitchy readers know (even though the mainstream media have been working really hard NOT to make a big deal about it) a bag of cocaine was found at the White House. We suppose it was easier for them to talk about a suspicious 'bag of white powder' than admit cocaine was found in the White House when the president just so happens to have a son who is ... you know, an addict.

Amuse put together a thread from a 'source' that all but ties the bag to Hunter.

So you won't likely see this anywhere else.

Take a gander:

SOURCE: The small bag of cocaine found in the White House Library just happened to be in the same room where Hunter Biden used his laptop. Immediately following the evacuation the Secret Service assumed it belonged to Hunter. The White House attempted to discredit reports from… pic.twitter.com/GxJPiUFO1f — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

The bag was found in the LIBRARY. Huh.

The room that just so happens to be where Hunter used his laptop.

Oh, and the Secret Service allegedly assumed it belonged to Hunter. The Secret Service did not collect fingerprints from the bag as they knew Hunter had left it behind.

Ya' don't say?

CAMERAS: We know the White House library is under 24/7 video surveillance and as a result we can be certain the Secret Service knows exactly who left cocaine in the room. Did Hunter know? https://t.co/7pKSMeG6eV… — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

*cough cough*

COVERUP: Democrats on Twitter continue to falsely claim the MSM isn’t reporting that cocaine was found in the White House Library. The White House tried to coverup the fact that cocaine was found and even told reporters it was found ‘near’ the White House, not in it. pic.twitter.com/vWhuRYc4Cg — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Near the White House.

Now THAT'S funny.

Not in it ... and especially not in the library. NO NO NO.

Crazy how not one news source has mentioned this … — bigmood 💎 (@bigmoodMF) July 4, 2023

Crazy, right?

They’re all on it now. Washington Post reported the cocaine and its location in the library today. As did the Daily Mail, Fox News, and others. pic.twitter.com/uHYlQqUfhs — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

Welp, there it is.

How quickly will this story disappear NOW?

FLASHBACK: The Secret Service has repeatedly covered up Hunter Biden’s various crimes - drugs, human trafficking, and firearms. https://t.co/wfY5lgMk2f pic.twitter.com/J5UQlCeL5X — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

It's good to be the president's son?

We see what he did there.

HA HA HA HA!

***

