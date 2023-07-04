Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a 'Happy 4th' BOMBS gloriously

Nothing says Happy Independence Day MORE than former president Barack Obama sharing a meaningless, empty, deliberately devoid of any sort of real patriotism tweet on Twitter. Don't you all feel even more patriotic after reading this one? Can't you just FEEL his love of country?

Happy Fourth of July, everybody.



Today and every day, Michelle and I are grateful to our troops and their families for their sacrifice, courage, and strength. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 4, 2023

Yeah, it's pretty lame.

Why even bother?

You mean Happy Independence Day ... right Barry?

C'mon, man.

Happy 4th and MAGA! Enjoy the day! — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) July 4, 2023

You’ve ruined this country. You know it, the real patriots of this country know it. — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) July 4, 2023

Never forget that there was a time when President Obama refused to salute to the American flag. pic.twitter.com/w1aWE7L2Pu — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 30, 2023

What about the nation itself?

It's Independence Day — TEXHEX (@TySky22) July 4, 2023

See, that's what we said too.

Oh, and then this from the missus:

From our family to yours, we hope you have a happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/0p01TC62ug — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 4, 2023

And we all know what a fan of celebrating America Mrs. Obama really is.

Remember when Michelle Obama was w/Barack during a 9/11 ceremony in 2011 while bagpipers played & soldiers folded an American flag?



You know what she said?



“All this for a damn flag"



Michelle doesn’t just hate our Supreme Court



She hates America

pic.twitter.com/QzeaZu8Trd — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 30, 2023

Good times.

"All over a damned flag"

Remember? We do. — Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue. Eleutheromaniac. (@pallee12) July 4, 2023

From which ocean front property, HI or MA? — Picciano (@exacqua1) July 4, 2023

"It's just a flag" - You. — 2012 Lefty - Ph.D (@BallsInYaMe0wth) July 4, 2023

Tough crowd.

We tend to hold a grudge when it comes to people who seem like they hate the country they've been elected to lead.

