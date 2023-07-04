Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a 'Happy 4th' BOMBS gloriously

Nothing says Happy Independence Day MORE than former president Barack Obama sharing a meaningless, empty, deliberately devoid of any sort of real patriotism tweet on Twitter. Don't you all feel even more patriotic after reading this one? Can't you just FEEL his love of country?
Happy Fourth of July, everybody.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 4, 2023
Today and every day, Michelle and I are grateful to our troops and their families for their sacrifice, courage, and strength.
Yeah, it's pretty lame.
Why even bother?
You mean Happy Independence Day ... right Barry?
C'mon, man.
Happy 4th and MAGA! Enjoy the day!— 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) July 4, 2023
You’ve ruined this country. You know it, the real patriots of this country know it.— Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) July 4, 2023
Never forget that there was a time when President Obama refused to salute to the American flag. pic.twitter.com/w1aWE7L2Pu— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 30, 2023
What about the nation itself?— TEXHEX (@TySky22) July 4, 2023
It's Independence Day
See, that's what we said too.
Oh, and then this from the missus:
From our family to yours, we hope you have a happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/0p01TC62ug— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 4, 2023
And we all know what a fan of celebrating America Mrs. Obama really is.
Remember when Michelle Obama was w/Barack during a 9/11 ceremony in 2011 while bagpipers played & soldiers folded an American flag?— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 30, 2023
You know what she said?
“All this for a damn flag"
Michelle doesn’t just hate our Supreme Court
She hates America
pic.twitter.com/QzeaZu8Trd
Good times.
"All over a damned flag"— Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue. Eleutheromaniac. (@pallee12) July 4, 2023
Remember? We do.
From which ocean front property, HI or MA?— Picciano (@exacqua1) July 4, 2023
"It's just a flag" - You.— 2012 Lefty - Ph.D (@BallsInYaMe0wth) July 4, 2023
Tough crowd.
We tend to hold a grudge when it comes to people who seem like they hate the country they've been elected to lead.
***
Related:
Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just one can' and WOW (watch)
'Going to be a RECKONING': Gay man pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart in thread
Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding SCOTUS goes SO wrong
***
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member