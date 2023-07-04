Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a 'Happy 4th' BOMBS gloriously

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:24 AM on July 04, 2023
Tri-State Defender

Nothing says Happy Independence Day MORE than former president Barack Obama sharing a meaningless, empty, deliberately devoid of any sort of real patriotism tweet on Twitter. Don't you all feel even more patriotic after reading this one? Can't you just FEEL his love of country?

Yeah, it's pretty lame.

Why even bother?

You mean Happy Independence Day ... right Barry?

C'mon, man.

See, that's what we said too.

Oh, and then this from the missus:

And we all know what a fan of celebrating America Mrs. Obama really is.

Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association
Aaron Walker

Good times.

Tough crowd.

We tend to hold a grudge when it comes to people who seem like they hate the country they've been elected to lead.

