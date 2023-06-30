SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to...
Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just...
Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people
'Going to be a RECKONING': Gay man pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists...
It's felt pretty horrible under Biden BUT SCOTUS just reminded us all we...
Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (scr...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage...
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching
Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why

Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding SCOTUS goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:48 PM on June 30, 2023

We aren't exaggerating when we tell you the Left is losing it over the multiple losses SCOTUS has handed them this past week and even a year ago. They've gotten very comfortable pushing unconstitutional laws and policies, and now that those who determine what is and is not Constitutional are bringing things back where they belong, they're melting down. Thomas Sowell once said, 'When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.'

And we are definitely getting back to equal treatment.

Poor Elie Mystal, he seems to think if they don't expand SCOTUS no liberal policy will be allowed to exist. Here's a hint, Elie, just make sure your liberal policy is Constitutional.

Pretty simple.

Republicans stole the Court. 

Rich people pay for Justices.

What now?

Sounds like it.

Heh.

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality'
Sarah D

In other words, they did their job.

The horror.

Maybe seething would work out more for him.

Just sayin'.

***

Related:

Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)

*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are

Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted racist AF tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: SCOTUS ELIE MYSTAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality'
Sarah D
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme
Doug P.
'Going to be a RECKONING': Gay man pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart in thread
Sam J.
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)
Sam J.
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
ArtistAngie
Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality' Sarah D