Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding SCOTUS goes SO wrong

We aren't exaggerating when we tell you the Left is losing it over the multiple losses SCOTUS has handed them this past week and even a year ago. They've gotten very comfortable pushing unconstitutional laws and policies, and now that those who determine what is and is not Constitutional are bringing things back where they belong, they're melting down. Thomas Sowell once said, 'When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.'

And we are definitely getting back to equal treatment.

Poor Elie Mystal, he seems to think if they don't expand SCOTUS no liberal policy will be allowed to exist. Here's a hint, Elie, just make sure your liberal policy is Constitutional.

Pretty simple.

I don't know what to tell you guys. We have to expand the Court. If we don't expand the Court, no liberal policy will be allowed to exist for the rest of our lives. That's why Republicans stole the court, that's why rich people pay for justices.

Govern yourselves accordingly. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 30, 2023

Republicans stole the Court.

Rich people pay for Justices.

What now?

So let me get this straight. In order for your ideas to win, you have to completely demolish and rebuild this institution? How distinctly fascist of you. — Sour Patch Lyds, proud American 🇺🇸 (@sourpatchlyds) June 30, 2023

Sounds like it.

Why do you hate democracy? 🤔 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 30, 2023

Heh.

What the Supreme Court just did in these decisions in the last two years is uphold the right to:



Life - Struck down Roe v Wade



Liberty - Struck down coercive speech in web designer religious liberty case



Pursuit of Happiness - Struck down racist Affirmative Action. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 30, 2023

In other words, they did their job.

The horror.

Have you tried crying about it? — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) June 30, 2023

Maybe seething would work out more for him.

Just sayin'.

