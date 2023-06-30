Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted racist AF tweet

The most fascinating piece of this whole Erica Marsh 'soap opera' on Twitter is that the Left has gotten SO ri-damn-diculous that accounts that should be obvious parodies MIIIIGHT be real people. And of course, the ability to get a blue checkmark is far easier under Elon Musk ... not to mention she only joined in September of 2022.

With130k followers? Already?!

It's all VERY sus. Super sus. Totally sus.

Suspicious. *Twitchy sense tingling*

This all started when 'Erica Marsh' chimed in on SCOTUS nuking Affirmative Action with one of the most racist tweets we've seen on the platform in a long, long time. She then tried to backpedal and blame MAGA for taking her out of context or whatever ...

And now she's at THIS point:

If anyone is a defamation lawyer who works on contingency, please DM me. Thanks. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 30, 2023

Our own Aaron Walker chimed in on Erica's tweet.

I am a lawyer who has dealt with defamation cases but I will not represent you. Quoting back your own words and denouncing them is not defamation. Even if your excuse of poor phrasing was true, that’s your problem not anyone else’s https://t.co/w4ooTKUwHa — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 30, 2023

All of that being said, this tweet makes us wonder once again if Erica Marsh is indeed the best (worst) parody on Twitter because just a couple of days ago, one of the Krassenstein bros was asking for a defamation lawyer who works on contingency.

Dm me if you are a defamation attorney who works on contingency. Thanks. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 28, 2023

So either this Marsh person is a parody OR an AI/bot account gone wild. Or, we suppose she's a legit Democrat ... again, the fact we can't tell says so much about modern-day Democrats/Lefties/Liberals, and ain't none of it any good.

😂 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 30, 2023

Don't backtrack now. Your original tweet showed your true feelings towards Black people, implying that you believe none of us can succeed on our own merits. My military career, college degree, massage therapy trade school, and self-employed business would like to have a few words… — DEL (@delinthecity_) June 30, 2023

Oof.

It's not defamation if the statement is true or if it's someone's opinion in response to your racist tweet. pic.twitter.com/dKBc7p9Af2 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) June 30, 2023

This is a pathetic attempt at silencing people for sharing your own words. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 30, 2023

It's either pathetic that this Erica person actually thinks this way OR that it's so common and believable from people on the Left that we can't decide if she's a parody or not.

She says she's not ...

I’m not a parody. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 30, 2023

Either way, we're happy to keep pointing and laughing.

***

