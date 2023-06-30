Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted racist AF tweet

*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:56 AM on June 30, 2023

The most fascinating piece of this whole Erica Marsh 'soap opera' on Twitter is that the Left has gotten SO ri-damn-diculous that accounts that should be obvious parodies MIIIIGHT be real people. And of course, the ability to get a blue checkmark is far easier under Elon Musk ... not to mention she only joined in September of 2022.

With130k followers? Already?!

It's all VERY sus. Super sus. Totally sus.

Suspicious. *Twitchy sense tingling*

This all started when 'Erica Marsh' chimed in on SCOTUS nuking Affirmative Action with one of the most racist tweets we've seen on the platform in a long, long time. She then tried to backpedal and blame MAGA for taking her out of context or whatever ...

And now she's at THIS point:

Our own Aaron Walker chimed in on Erica's tweet.

All of that being said, this tweet makes us wonder once again if Erica Marsh is indeed the best (worst) parody on Twitter because just a couple of days ago, one of the Krassenstein bros was asking for a defamation lawyer who works on contingency.

Sam J.

So either this Marsh person is a parody OR an AI/bot account gone wild. Or, we suppose she's a legit Democrat ... again, the fact we can't tell says so much about modern-day Democrats/Lefties/Liberals, and ain't none of it any good.

Oof. 

It's either pathetic that this Erica person actually thinks this way OR that it's so common and believable from people on the Left that we can't decide if she's a parody or not.

She says she's not ...

Either way, we're happy to keep pointing and laughing.

***

