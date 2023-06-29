Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative a...
Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)
Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to...
GLAAD taps celebs to bully social media platforms into silencing opposition to radical...
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
AOC's take on SCOTUS' affirmative action decision is, as expected, 'absolute gibberish'
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Twitchy GOP Straw Poll is live...
Did you know Ron DeSantis has plans to 'abuse' 4 giant federal agencies?
Check out the equal-opportunity DRAGGING Michelle Obama took for her Affirmative Action st...
Dr. Pradheep Shanker takes closer look at KBJ's 'racist and dismissive' affirmative action...
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
How Affirmative Action Fails Minorities
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

Deet-filled thread shares NATO'S 'strategic concept' treating citizens as enemies who should be censored

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Welp, this is scary AF. 

Don't mind us, we'll just be over here in the corner adjusting our tinfoil and weeping quietly into a tissue.

Check out this thread about NATO's new strategic concept:

This is even eerier knowing what we know about Twitter and the federal government.

Does that make the citizen the enemy?

Ummm ... what?

Global censorship?

Yikes.

Recommended

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D

Psychological defense sounds like some evil plot by villains in an evil movie.

But it's not a movie.

Scary, scary stuff. 

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN CENSORSHIP NATO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
Doug P.
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
ArtistAngie
GLAAD taps celebs to bully social media platforms into silencing opposition to radical LGBTQ orthodoxy
Sarah D
Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to impeach everyone'
Sam J.
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling Sarah D