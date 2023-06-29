Deet-filled thread shares NATO'S 'strategic concept' treating citizens as enemies who should be censored

Welp, this is scary AF.

Don't mind us, we'll just be over here in the corner adjusting our tinfoil and weeping quietly into a tissue.

Check out this thread about NATO's new strategic concept:

NATO 2030: Toward A New Strategic Concept



(That concept being social media censorship “to protect its political center-of-gravity”) pic.twitter.com/J14luWVmN5 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

During the Cold War, we prioritized conventional military



But in the social media age, we’re losing our political support because people spread “anti-NATO narratives and conspiracies” online



So we need to think of war as stopping our own citizens from speaking freely online pic.twitter.com/og2DKAPHuK — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

This is even eerier knowing what we know about Twitter and the federal government.

We need to switch our censorship focus from external enemies to our own citizens pic.twitter.com/c4ejc359hH — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

Does that make the citizen the enemy?

Because our own citizens talk badly about us online, we need to treat their tweets as a theatre of war



We need to remove the basic distinction between peace and war



We must preserve our political mandate



We need to push national censorship policies across all NATO countries pic.twitter.com/BG5Xwcq8ax — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

Ummm ... what?

Global censorship?

Yikes.

We, NATO, need to spy on and psychologically dissect our own citizens in order to see how they interpret narratives online that threaten our political mandate pic.twitter.com/O9aKGTDkAE — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

We need “24/7 disinformation monitoring system driven by artificial intelligence”



Every word our citizens speak. Every sentence they write. Analyzed by a NATO political thoughtcrime radar system. pic.twitter.com/jfzMb6GRDk — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

We need to use our muscle as the military to get political bodies across NATO to pump millions of dollars into brainwashing our citizens (“psychological defense”) & financially steroid-injecting censorship NGOs.



Oh and we need to capture the media.



The, erm, independent media pic.twitter.com/T16swhSGSd — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 29, 2023

Psychological defense sounds like some evil plot by villains in an evil movie.

But it's not a movie.

Scary, scary stuff.

***

