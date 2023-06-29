Check out the equal-opportunity DRAGGING Michelle Obama took for her Affirmative Action statement

Oh good, Michelle Obama released a statement on SCOTUS striking Affirmative Action in college admissions down ... said no one, literally ever.

Take a look (hey, if we had to, so do you):

I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action: pic.twitter.com/Wa6TGafzHV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 29, 2023

The part where she says it felt like Affirmative Action was a shadow over her and other Black students. That's ... not a good thing, right? Did she mean to make a solid point against Affirmative Action? Did she make a mistake?

This does not read like she's a big supporter of the policy.

It's pretty dramatic though, doncha think? And absolutely tone-deaf.

What else would we expect?

My parents were in the bottom 1% of income earners the year I applied for FAFSA to go to college. I’m a first generation college grad. I didn’t have tutors, coaches, private education, etc.. And because I’m white, I didn’t have affirmative action to help secure a place for me at… — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 29, 2023

You can't fix racism with more racism. All that does is divide our country even more and ensure that future generations feel like they've been treated unjustly. That should be obvious, but it isn't to many people on the Left. #SCOTUS #affirmativeaction — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) June 29, 2023

You can't fix racism with more racism?

Gosh, who'da thunk it?

Thank you for taking the time to tweet from one of your mansions that there’s no way for black people to get ahead in this day and age. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 29, 2023

Can't help but notice how so many successful Black Americans are talking about how oppressed Black Americans really are.

You’ve damaged our nation enough. Just stop 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) June 29, 2023

Seems a fair request, yes?

You are literally the poster child of fraud. — Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished Fellow of Shankapotomi (@click4mrh) June 29, 2023

Tough crowd.

