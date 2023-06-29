AOC's take on SCOTUS' affirmative action decision is, as expected, 'absolute gibberish'
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Twitchy GOP Straw Poll is live...
Did you know Ron DeSantis has plans to 'abuse' 4 giant federal agencies?
Dr. Pradheep Shanker takes closer look at KBJ's 'racist and dismissive' affirmative action...
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
How Affirmative Action Fails Minorities
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
DELISH--> HERE are some of the best Lefty meltdowns after SCOTUS took Affirmative...
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirma...
Just take the L! Jennifer Rubin insisting colleges can STILL be racist and...
NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'
Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy...
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action...

Check out the equal-opportunity DRAGGING Michelle Obama took for her Affirmative Action statement

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:53 PM on June 29, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Oh good, Michelle Obama released a statement on SCOTUS striking Affirmative Action in college admissions down ... said no one, literally ever.

Take a look (hey, if we had to, so do you):

The part where she says it felt like Affirmative Action was a shadow over her and other Black students. That's ... not a good thing, right? Did she mean to make a solid point against Affirmative Action? Did she make a mistake? 

This does not read like she's a big supporter of the policy.

It's pretty dramatic though, doncha think? And absolutely tone-deaf. 

What else would we expect?

Recommended

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Sarah D

You can't fix racism with more racism?

Gosh, who'da thunk it?

Can't help but notice how so many successful Black Americans are talking about how oppressed Black Americans really are.

Seems a fair request, yes?

Tough crowd.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MICHELLE OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Sarah D
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
ArtistAngie
Dr. Pradheep Shanker takes closer look at KBJ's 'racist and dismissive' affirmative action case dissent
Sarah D
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action
Sarah D
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
DELISH--> HERE are some of the best Lefty meltdowns after SCOTUS took Affirmative Action DOWN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous' Sarah D