Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage...
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching
Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why
Censured loser Adam Schiff melts DOWN over 'far-right SCOTUS' in frothy-mouthed thread and...
*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing...
Guess what Biden's 'insufferable t-ball session' on MSNBC contained ZERO questions about
Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted...
Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?
Watch the Dean of Berkeley Law School admit to illegal affirmative action

Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:44 AM on June 30, 2023
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

We've been writing nonstop about the SCOTUS doing some pretty awesome things in the past few days and if we are being completely honest, it has been a BLAST. It's awesome when they adhere to the Constitution ... unless you're a Democrat/Lefty/Prog who sees the document as a barrier to everything you want to get done.

But we digress.

The timing of this letter from Laurence Tribe about Sonia Sotomayor that was shared by 'FoiaFan' making its way around Twitter seems just about right. And gosh, it really looks like Tribe did NOT want Sonia Sotomayor to be nominated to the Supreme Court. We're far from experts of course, but we can tell when a letter is not so nice. 

This one is HARSH. 

BRUTAL. 

Will definitely leave a mark.

This part ... she's not nearly as smart as she seems to think she is. 

Ouch.

All the ouch. 

He also called her a bully. 

It's shocking, right? 

Tribe was actually correct about something. Quick, someone check and see if Hell froze over.

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D

We giggled.

A lot.

Obviously.

Impressive.

Unless you're Laurence Tribe.

***

Related:

BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching

*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are

Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted racist AF tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: SCOTUS SONIA SOTOMAYOR LAURENCE TRIBE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage websites
Aaron Walker
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme
Doug P.
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
ArtistAngie
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
justmindy
Censured loser Adam Schiff melts DOWN over 'far-right SCOTUS' in frothy-mouthed thread and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions Sarah D