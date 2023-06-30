Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)

We've been writing nonstop about the SCOTUS doing some pretty awesome things in the past few days and if we are being completely honest, it has been a BLAST. It's awesome when they adhere to the Constitution ... unless you're a Democrat/Lefty/Prog who sees the document as a barrier to everything you want to get done.

The timing of this letter from Laurence Tribe about Sonia Sotomayor that was shared by 'FoiaFan' making its way around Twitter seems just about right. And gosh, it really looks like Tribe did NOT want Sonia Sotomayor to be nominated to the Supreme Court. We're far from experts of course, but we can tell when a letter is not so nice.

I’m impressed that Justice Sotomayor was able to side with Harvard after Tribe trashed her so badly. https://t.co/whOtLSVJ3g pic.twitter.com/YcI7a5IgKj — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) June 29, 2023

Lmao. Never saw this before, but Tribe was on point for once. https://t.co/yFFQH3J0Xj — Kyochi Myogo (@Kyochi_Myogo) June 30, 2023

Yes, I guess Justice Sotomayor is just an all around impressive example. — olDocMiyagi (@backdoctoraolc1) June 30, 2023

Unless you're Laurence Tribe.

