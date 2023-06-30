CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are

HAAAAAAAA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This just keeps getting funnier and funnier. If you've been following the Erica Marsh is a bot/troll/parody/AI account drama unfolding on Twitter, this tweet from Ron Filipkowski is probably the funniest damn thing we've seen yet. Seems Ron doesn't like the fact that Erica is proving just how racist and awful Democrats can be when it comes to minorities. She's not quite as passive-aggressive as say Kamala Harris or Nancy Pelosi who both claimed this Affirmative Action decision 'restricted access' (basically claiming minority students can't cut it), so the Left is now pushing for her to be EXPOSED.

Sometimes the truth is super inconvenient.

The engagement numbers, all from right-wingers, from the verified AI bot account posing as a Democrat with the Biden campaign. Will someone from mainstream media do a story on how this fake account continues to be used to manipulate politics on this platform? pic.twitter.com/pdeFFUivph — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 30, 2023

I’m not sure it’s an AI bot. False flag for sure, but likely a human behind it. Maybe using chatGPT or something, but a human. — Canis Latrans Unfamiliaris ^.^ ΘΔ (@CoyoteDen) June 30, 2023

False flag. For sure.

Hey Ron, if you have any experience with defamation law, please contact Erica Marsh immediately. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/5wKbbFa2Gc — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 30, 2023

I blocked this account long ago. But, you might be onto something. Ala 2015 foreign social media engagement/influence. — kathleen jones (@kathlee13213897) June 30, 2023

It's the RUSSIANS.

We knew it.

I have fought for all person's right for the several decades of my life. No offense to any person of color, but this decision by Thomas was indeed pushed and heralded by a black justice who thinks he is a white GOD. — C.R ?? L ??.a Cl*$**s (@cadalakjack) June 30, 2023

See? She's just saying what the rest of them refuse to admit to themselves about themselves.

They really think just because someone puts something in the bio that it’s true…from a group of ppl that like to put “christian” in their bio and barely adhere to being one. — swieter (@swieter) June 30, 2023

@elonmusk this bot has over 100k “followers” but I’m sure it slipped thru your incredible forcefield huh — Tim (@TimboSlice517) June 30, 2023

Yes, blame Elon Musk.

Why isn’t @twitter taking it down. Its spreading disinformation and its not marked parody — Jim Avila (@JimAvilaABC) June 30, 2023

And it exposes the Left for who they really are.

NOT FAIR!

