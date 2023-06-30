Guess what Biden's 'insufferable t-ball session' on MSNBC contained ZERO questions about
*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:38 AM on June 30, 2023

HAAAAAAAA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA 

This just keeps getting funnier and funnier. If you've been following the Erica Marsh is a bot/troll/parody/AI account drama unfolding on Twitter, this tweet from Ron Filipkowski is probably the funniest damn thing we've seen yet. Seems Ron doesn't like the fact that Erica is proving just how racist and awful Democrats can be when it comes to minorities. She's not quite as passive-aggressive as say Kamala Harris or Nancy Pelosi who both claimed this Affirmative Action decision 'restricted access' (basically claiming minority students can't cut it), so the Left is now pushing for her to be EXPOSED. 

Sometimes the truth is super inconvenient.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our sides.

False flag. For sure.

HAAAAAAA

*snort*

It's the RUSSIANS.

We knew it.

Sam J.

See? She's just saying what the rest of them refuse to admit to themselves about themselves.

Yes, blame Elon Musk.

And it exposes the Left for who they really are.

NOT FAIR!

Again ... HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

***

