BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching

It appears SCOTUS has once again adhered to the Constitution and blocked Biden's plans to buy off a bunch of young voters by promising them loan forgiveness ... on loans they signed up for and agreed to pay back.

In other words, SCOTUS just blocked Biden's efforts to make millions of Americans pay for loans they did not take out.

Seems like something those millions of Americans would appreciate, just sayin'.

The Supreme Court has blocked the Education Department from canceling up to $20K of student debt owed by tens of millions of Americans, thwarting a major domestic priority of Biden as he campaigns for reelection. https://t.co/wsWZhBOrUT pic.twitter.com/xl3pxw33hJ — POLITICO (@politico) June 30, 2023

From POLITICO:

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Education Department from canceling up to $20,000 of student debt owed by tens of millions of Americans, thwarting a major domestic priority of President Joe Biden as he campaigns for reelection.

And you thought the screeching about Affirmative Action and abortion was bad.

That won't stop Biden from making that promise again this election. His supporters will believe him again. — Anon Anonymous (@OneOfYouNow69) June 30, 2023

Of course, he will ... he knows stupid people will believe him. Oh, and he knows those same stupid people will blame evil Republicans for nominating evil SCOTUS justices who didn't let them default on loans they agreed to pay back when they borrowed the money.

We imagine the screeching and freaking out and gnashing of teeth is only just getting started.

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

Stay tuned ... this is developing.

