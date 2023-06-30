Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (scr...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage...
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a...
Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why
Censured loser Adam Schiff melts DOWN over 'far-right SCOTUS' in frothy-mouthed thread and...
*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing...
Guess what Biden's 'insufferable t-ball session' on MSNBC contained ZERO questions about
Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted...
Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?
Watch the Dean of Berkeley Law School admit to illegal affirmative action

BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:54 AM on June 30, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It appears SCOTUS has once again adhered to the Constitution and blocked Biden's plans to buy off a bunch of young voters by promising them loan forgiveness ... on loans they signed up for and agreed to pay back. 

In other words, SCOTUS just blocked Biden's efforts to make millions of Americans pay for loans they did not take out.

Seems like something those millions of Americans would appreciate, just sayin'.

From POLITICO:

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Education Department from canceling up to $20,000 of student debt owed by tens of millions of Americans, thwarting a major domestic priority of President Joe Biden as he campaigns for reelection.

And you thought the screeching about Affirmative Action and abortion was bad.

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D

Of course, he will ... he knows stupid people will believe him. Oh, and he knows those same stupid people will blame evil Republicans for nominating evil SCOTUS justices who didn't let them default on loans they agreed to pay back when they borrowed the money. 

We imagine the screeching and freaking out and gnashing of teeth is only just getting started. 

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

Stay tuned ... this is developing.

###

Tags: BIDEN SCOTUS STUDENT LOANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage websites
Aaron Walker
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme
Doug P.
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
ArtistAngie
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions Sarah D