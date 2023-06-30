SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to...
Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just...
Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people
Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding...
It's felt pretty horrible under Biden BUT SCOTUS just reminded us all we...
Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (scr...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage...
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching
Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why

'Going to be a RECKONING': Gay man pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart in thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on June 30, 2023

We've said it before and we'll probably say it again ... the only way the trans activists get pulled back in line and stop ruining all of the work the LGB community has done over the past several decades is for LGB to start calling them out.

And luckily many of them have. We wrote about a lesbian who showed us how authoritarian trans activists really are, and now we have this thread from Frankie Fatal.

He's not unique in his stance (thank goodness) but his thread will definitely leave a mark.

Take a gander:

In other words, Frankie actually did the fighting.

Not just the complaining and virtue signaling.

He's right you know.

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality'
Sarah D

A reckoning.

We believe it.

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

***

Related:
Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding SCOTUS goes SO wrong

Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)

*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: LGBT TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality'
Sarah D
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme
Doug P.
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)
Sam J.
Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding SCOTUS goes SO wrong
Sam J.
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
ArtistAngie
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality' Sarah D