'Going to be a RECKONING': Gay man pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart in thread

We've said it before and we'll probably say it again ... the only way the trans activists get pulled back in line and stop ruining all of the work the LGB community has done over the past several decades is for LGB to start calling them out.

And luckily many of them have. We wrote about a lesbian who showed us how authoritarian trans activists really are, and now we have this thread from Frankie Fatal.

He's not unique in his stance (thank goodness) but his thread will definitely leave a mark.

Take a gander:

I am 62 years old. I came out in 1977 when I was 16. I fought for gay rights with my gay brothers and lesbian sisters. Some of my friends were put in institutions and given ECT because they were gay. One of my friends was beaten and left for dead in a local park 1/ — Frankie_KPSS (@frankie_fatal) June 30, 2023

In other words, Frankie actually did the fighting.

Not just the complaining and virtue signaling.

by a pack of homophobic males. No one has ever been charged for that.

Now we have people being fired, losing their livelihoods, for the terrible crime of 'misgendering'.

I can see what is happening to the community that supported me and helped me when I needed it. 2/ — Frankie_KPSS (@frankie_fatal) June 30, 2023

He's right you know.

There is going to be a reckoning. And all the kids who have had their sex and sexuality stolen by the gender identity ideologues will demand their due. Will you pay it?3/ — Frankie_KPSS (@frankie_fatal) June 30, 2023

A reckoning.

We believe it.

I am making my stand here and now. On record that I oppose this pernicious movement that is erasing same sex attraction and enabling child abuse.4/ — Frankie_KPSS (@frankie_fatal) June 30, 2023

