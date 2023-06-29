'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal thread

USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'
Sam J.
June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

More and more women are waking up to the harsh realities of what the trans-movement really wants, and that's the complete erasure of them in favor of men who have decided they want to be women now as well. In women's spaces, sports ... it's endless. We just hope women in the LGB community aren't waking up too late.

Kara Dansky shared this email from who we can only assume is a lesbian living in a community that USED TO be safe for women that is now being taken over by trans activists, in a thread.

Take a look:

Women USED to find these places safer ... 

Keep going.

What do you know? Women are being erased from the gay community in favor of men wearing dresses.

Patriarchy much?

If you're a normal, natural woman you're transphobic.

Crazy stuff.

In favor of men who have decided now that women have done all the work to be equal they want to be one. Oh, and if you don't agree you're a bigot, a hater, or a TERF.

It's true. Women of all political ideals are coming together on this ONE issue. 

... this new authoritarianism.

There is it.

Boom.

***

