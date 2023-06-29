'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal thread

More and more women are waking up to the harsh realities of what the trans-movement really wants, and that's the complete erasure of them in favor of men who have decided they want to be women now as well. In women's spaces, sports ... it's endless. We just hope women in the LGB community aren't waking up too late.

Kara Dansky shared this email from who we can only assume is a lesbian living in a community that USED TO be safe for women that is now being taken over by trans activists, in a thread.

I got a very interesting (and ultimately quite lovely) email yesterday. I'm sharing a slightly shortened version of it here, anonymously and with permission. 1/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Take a look:

"I live in one of those American college towns historically known for its progressive vibe. Think Yellow Springs, Ann Arbor, Boulder, Madison, Austin, Athens, Minneapolis. ... 2/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Think the kind of places that passed local anti-discrimination ordinances protecting gay and lesbian people in housing and employment decades ago. ... 3/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Women used to find these places safer, and built infrastructure here --- women's cafes and feminist bookstores and arts scenes and softball leagues and resources for women and girls. ... 4/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Women USED to find these places safer ...

Keep going.

Over the last couple of decades, feminist culture, and especially lesbian communities, have been displaced here. The gay and lesbian flagship organization is now functionally trans, and a hostile place for lesbians to work. The women's bookstores are now trans, too. ... 5/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

The women's bar is gone, as is the women's pop up dance scene that replaced it. As elsewhere, it's clear that Pride is hostile to lesbians. ... 6/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Now, there's a new development. Individual women, mostly lesbians, are being ejected from public accommodations like restaurants and bars. ... 7/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

What do you know? Women are being erased from the gay community in favor of men wearing dresses.

Patriarchy much?

Not because we're being unruly or confrontational or obnoxious, but because someone in the establishment believes the targeted people "are transphobic." ... 8/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

If you're a normal, natural woman you're transphobic.

Crazy stuff.

This really is happening. Women are being told they will not be served at more than one restaurant because someone working in the establishment perceives them to hold a belief considered objectionable. ... 9/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Trans Rights Activists are attempting to have other businesses --- groceries, bookstores, coffee shops --- refuse service to particular women in an attempt to intimidate all of us. 10/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

The very same kind of place that has supported women's right to choose, that has objected to various kinds of suppression of free speech, that resisted the McCarthyism of the 1950's, ... 11/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

In favor of men who have decided now that women have done all the work to be equal they want to be one. Oh, and if you don't agree you're a bigot, a hater, or a TERF.

is now nurturing the most egregious forms of misogyny, authoritarianism, and discrimination, all in the name of trans inclusion, and without evidence of any wrong-doing on the part of the targeted women. ... 12/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

Let it sink in: we are being ejected from public spaces not because of behavior but because of beliefs. ... 13/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

The good news is that we are finding each other. We are organizing. We are supporting each other. We are resisting the pressure to disavow each other, and we are becoming stronger. Every week there are more of us, and more of us known to each other. ... 14/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

It's true. Women of all political ideals are coming together on this ONE issue.

Our common denominator is WDI. Many of us found WDI before we found each other, and we found each other through WDI. We have signed the Declaration. We have treasured the webinars. ... 15/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

We have watched the brave women carrying banners and making speeches and inspiring the rest of us to feel braver and stronger and to find each other. When one of us is ejected from an establishment, three more or thirty more will return. ... 16/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

We must shine a light on this new authoritarianism while we still can, and we must push back against it. I am so grateful that WDI lets us all know that none of us has to go it alone." 17/18 — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) June 28, 2023

... this new authoritarianism.

There is it.

Boom.

