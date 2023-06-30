Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just one can' and WOW (watch)

This may be the first time this editor has ever felt a little, a teeny tiny bit even, sorry for Dylan Mulvaney. NOW HOLD ON, don't make that face ... hear us out. So, it sounds like Bud Light not only lied to customers about it being just one promotional can to save their backsides, but they also lied to Mulvaney. At least that's what Mulvaney is saying in this video.

And from what we've seen from Bud Light, we somehow believe him over them.

Watch this:

What an admission: @BudLight has spent weeks claiming this was not an ad campaign, saying all they did was send "one promotional can."



Yet, here Mulvaney admits that this *was* a sponsored "brand deal" (aka they paid for the social media posts).



So, @AnheuserBusch is lying. https://t.co/6Bg5iy4IdS — Will Hild (@WillHild) June 30, 2023

No winners here.

Bud Light.

Mulvaney.

The entire brand.

Or the customers.

I give Dylan credit for handling that better than Budweiser did. — Barb Threlfall (@BarbBarbt237) June 30, 2023

Bud Light has handled it terribly so it doesn't take much to handle it better ... but we get it.

Hey, maybe they'll release another MANLY commercial to try and make us all forget what they did here.

*eye roll*

