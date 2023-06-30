Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just one can' and WOW (watch)

Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:27 PM on June 30, 2023
Dylan Mulvaney

This may be the first time this editor has ever felt a little, a teeny tiny bit even, sorry for Dylan Mulvaney. NOW HOLD ON, don't make that face ... hear us out. So, it sounds like Bud Light not only lied to customers about it being just one promotional can to save their backsides, but they also lied to Mulvaney. At least that's what Mulvaney is saying in this video.

And from what we've seen from Bud Light, we somehow believe him over them.

Watch this:

No winners here.

Bud Light.

Mulvaney.

The entire brand.

Or the customers.

Bud Light has handled it terribly so it doesn't take much to handle it better ... but we get it.

Hey, maybe they'll release another MANLY commercial to try and make us all forget what they did here.

