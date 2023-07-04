Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to protect 'trans kids'

Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:56 AM on July 04, 2023

When people show you who they really are, believe them. Especially when they try deleting tweets exposing them for who they really are. Oh, we get it, people make mistakes in tweets all of the time, change their minds, etcetera HOWEVER, something like this from Caitlyn Jenner that she left up until she got called out for it?

Yeah, that's who 'she' is.

It all started here:

Ok, so you can't see Jenner's tweet because she deleted it.

After being called out.

Luckily for us, Jaimee saved it (you can even watch the original video):

The 'bullies'.

Huh.

And now she wants to hop on the protect kids bandwagon? HA HA HA HA HA

Busted.

It wasn't deleted until it was called out.

Just sayin'.

