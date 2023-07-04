Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to protect 'trans kids'

When people show you who they really are, believe them. Especially when they try deleting tweets exposing them for who they really are. Oh, we get it, people make mistakes in tweets all of the time, change their minds, etcetera HOWEVER, something like this from Caitlyn Jenner that she left up until she got called out for it?

Yeah, that's who 'she' is.

It all started here:

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning.” - @Caitlyn_Jenner



Jenner is now trying to hop on the bandwagon of protecting kids from gender ideology with their Fairness First PAC, despite being one of the catalysts for the explosion of trans youth.



Fraud. https://t.co/hmAteVCF2k — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) July 3, 2023

Ok, so you can't see Jenner's tweet because she deleted it.

After being called out.

Luckily for us, Jaimee saved it (you can even watch the original video):

The 'bullies'.

Huh.

And now she wants to hop on the protect kids bandwagon? HA HA HA HA HA

Busted.

Now that parents are fighting back, Jenner changes with the wind



What a fraud — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 (@DocKilmer) July 4, 2023

Here is Jenner 6 years ago addressing children. But, today he/she supposedly wants to protect children?Why was it deleted? Hmm... https://t.co/BQIN5EuiAD — DeeDee 🍀 (@DeeDeeBlvd) July 3, 2023

It wasn't deleted until it was called out.

Just sayin'.

Whatever you all fall for people who are opportunist. Jenner is a Kardashian. A serious person would not Accept Woman of the Year from Glamour which started this trans movement https://t.co/llripK6Ra9 — Lisa Meinkee (@meinkee2024) July 4, 2023

From 'one Republican' to another ...

RIIIIIGHT.

