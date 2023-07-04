Kamala Harris uses meme to BRAG about Bidenomics, learns the (hilarious) hard way the Left can't meme

And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:28 PM on July 04, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If we've said it once, we've said it a bazillion times ... the Left can't meme.

Whether they're trying to dunk on the Right or make some sort of political point, they're just not good at it. Granted, to meme well one must first have a sense of humor and second know what the Hell they're talking about, and as we know, this administration has no sense of humor and no clue about what's going on.

Maybe they think if they keep repeating lies they'll eventually come true. For example, Kamala Harris thought this was a good idea:

Thrive? What now? What nation are they living in exactly? 

As you can imagine, this didn't go over so well for Kamala (but it made us all laugh):

True.

There it is!

Economic disaster.

That reads.

What a leader.

Nobody spends like the Democrats!

Just look at that list of accomplishments. *eye roll*

***

***

