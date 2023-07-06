David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and...
BLM blaming conservative media for violence in Philly shooter case goes OH so very very wrong (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on July 06, 2023
New York Post

Awww yes, we love it when the Left tries making horrible people who do horrible things the real victims because mean ol' conservative media calls them out for who and what they really are. And when we say we love it, we're totally kidding and don't love it at all.

What a crock.

It happens every time a shooter isn't some white, straight, Christian male with a MAGA hat on yelling, 'WHOOOOOOO DAWGIE! THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!'

So you know, it happens a lot.

Case in point:

So the real villain here is conservative media for sharing a picture of the shooter in women's clothing.

Somehow he is not trans.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

RIIIIIGHT.

Sorry, but if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... you guys know the rest. We suppose they have to work really hard to make this NOT about the trans-movement with all of the violence and shootings we've seen from that community in the last six months. 

This didn't go over so hot.

Yup, you've gotta be careful of those dependent clauses, they're violent little suckers.

Agreed.

And considering we cover AOC and Eric Swalwell pretty regularly, that's really saying something.

The truth is violence?

Gosh, who knew?

Oh, THAT'S right, anyone who knows the truth HURTS. And in this case, it's really painful.

***

***

