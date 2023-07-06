BLM blaming conservative media for violence in Philly shooter case goes OH so very very wrong (watch)

Awww yes, we love it when the Left tries making horrible people who do horrible things the real victims because mean ol' conservative media calls them out for who and what they really are. And when we say we love it, we're totally kidding and don't love it at all.

What a crock.

It happens every time a shooter isn't some white, straight, Christian male with a MAGA hat on yelling, 'WHOOOOOOO DAWGIE! THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!'

So you know, it happens a lot.

Case in point:

At a press conference about the recent mass shooting in Philadelphia, a BLM activist said conservative media is committing verbal "violence" by sharing photos of the shooter wearing women's clothing because he was not really trans.



"But the language spewed out by the… pic.twitter.com/mLNsWQk8q0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2023

So the real villain here is conservative media for sharing a picture of the shooter in women's clothing.

Somehow he is not trans.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

RIIIIIGHT.

Sorry, but if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... you guys know the rest. We suppose they have to work really hard to make this NOT about the trans-movement with all of the violence and shootings we've seen from that community in the last six months.

This didn't go over so hot.

The killer is the real victim here. — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) July 6, 2023

Fastest detransition on record.



Blinding speed. — Joseph Miller (@JosephamillerII) July 6, 2023

Yes, words are violence. We’re going to scratch them with our dependent clause. Meow. pic.twitter.com/QFcVOptRnu — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 5, 2023

Yup, you've gotta be careful of those dependent clauses, they're violent little suckers.

Wow. That’s the craziest brain pretzeling I’ve seen in some time. — Beer! (excepting AB products) (@JonmJughead63) July 6, 2023

Agreed.

And considering we cover AOC and Eric Swalwell pretty regularly, that's really saying something.

The truth is violence?

Gosh, who knew?

Oh, THAT'S right, anyone who knows the truth HURTS. And in this case, it's really painful.

***

***

