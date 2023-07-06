David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and it does NOT end well for him

Before we even get started with this piece, let us apologize upfront for what you are about to read. We are not fans of showing screenshots of anyone using the c-word - yeah yeah, we get it, it's just a word. But at the end of the day, this editor especially is no fan because of how often men like David Leavitt hurl the c-word at us. So, if you'd rather not read the c-word, move along. No harm no foul.

But you will miss us dragging the ever-loving snot out of Target Troll and all-around loser, David Leavitt. Seems David is not happy that someone called HIM the c-word and Twitter said it's not a violation. He was so unhappy in fact, he whined openly to Elon Musk about it.

And asked him to 'fix it'.

He said please ... *eye roll*

Take a look:





Here's the thing though ... David is a Leftist. And as we all know, Leftists have no issue with throwing that nasty slur (and far worse) at conservative women. Heck, David tweeted some awful things at Kari Lake not even a year ago, a tweet including the c-word and it's still there.

Should Elon fix that? Suspend David for using it? Please? Seems David doesn't like being called that word so you'd think he'd you know, understand why Kari might not like being called that word.

Oh, and the b-word too.

The second tweet ... that's the kicker, because he's making fun of people who are offended by the word.

The irony. The hypocrisy. The hilarity.

David is the Twitchy fodder that just keeps on foddering - of course, there's more.

Again, all of those tweets are still there. We took screenshots because 1) we don't want that word jacking up our SEO and 2) we figure David will delete them once he realizes how many people are going to see them in this article. Maybe even report him for those tweets since you know, he wants Elon to 'fix it.'

Heh.

***

