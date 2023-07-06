Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're...
SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we thought (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:16 PM on July 06, 2023

It's good to be a Biden, especially if you're a drug-addicted, law-breaking, tax-evading, daughter-denying, perverted degenerate piece of crap like a certain someone whose name rhymes with punter.

Ahem. *cough cough* 

Sounds like there was some seriously dirty dealing going on with this whole Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation. 

Yeah, we're shocked too. SUPER shocked, even.

Watch:

As we said up there, it's good to be a Biden.

Especially in Delaware.

It's not about helping Hunter.

It's about protecting Joe.

And the Democrats.

Good question.

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for any of them to be held accountable.

And water is wet.

Yup.

Hey, it's good to be a Democrat because everything is (D)ifferent when you (d)o it.

See what we did there?

***

