SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we thought (watch)

It's good to be a Biden, especially if you're a drug-addicted, law-breaking, tax-evading, daughter-denying, perverted degenerate piece of crap like a certain someone whose name rhymes with punter.

Ahem. *cough cough*

Sounds like there was some seriously dirty dealing going on with this whole Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation.

Yeah, we're shocked too. SUPER shocked, even.

Watch:

🚨REPORT: Delaware District Attorney’s Office may have kicked veteran prosecutors off the Hunter Biden case before filing charges and replaced with employee of former FBI Director and Biden Donor in order to get a sweetheart plea deal. pic.twitter.com/QX2MwnZDsU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2023

As we said up there, it's good to be a Biden.

Especially in Delaware.

They are all “Enablers”!

They’re not helping Hunter. — MGM (@not2much4mee) July 6, 2023

It's not about helping Hunter.

It's about protecting Joe.

And the Democrats.

How do you go about charging that district attorney? — Austin Hoffman (@AuzzCo) July 6, 2023

Good question.

Biden and his cronies always get protected and it’s got to stop! https://t.co/7KYkseuAAr — mark8989 (@mark89894) July 6, 2023

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for any of them to be held accountable.

And water is wet.

Yup.

Hey, it's good to be a Democrat because everything is (D)ifferent when you (d)o it.

See what we did there?

***

***

