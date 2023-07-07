It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO self-awareness and it's SCARY good

Stephen King has really and truly turned into an old nag. Whether he's babbling incoherently about the Second Amendment or whining about various social media platforms, he is that old man on the corner yelling at kids to stay off his lawn.

This is really such a bummer because as this editor is GenX, his books were EVERYTHING.

A long time ago.

You almost question whether or not this is the same guy who wrote 'The Stand' and 'The Shining,' because he is such a freaking scold.

Case in point:

Musk vs. Zuckerberg reminds me of what Oscar Wilde had to say about fox hunting: the unspeakable in pursuit of the inedible. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 7, 2023

What?

Ok, whatever makes Stephen feel like he's smarter than the rest of us.

Except of course, he's not smarter than Elon Musk whose tweet back was SCARY good:

In the spirit of self-awareness, what are you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2023

He's neither because to be either he'd first need to be relevant and the jury is still out on that one.

He’s jealous of you. His relevance expired long ago. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 7, 2023

Yaaaas. EL OH EL.

Ever since someone said Stephen looks like an old lesbian it's stuck and even we can't help but see it when we look at pictures of him.

He’s the dude in the sewer giving balloons to kids. — Dan Dillon (@dandillondev) July 7, 2023

Ba-ba-ba-BINGO.

At this point, the 'Master of Horror' has yet to respond to Elon but we'll keep an eye on it because you know if he does respond it will be popcorn-worthy.

