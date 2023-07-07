It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO self-awareness and it's SCARY good

Noam Blum puts progs' meltdowns over SCOTUS' affirmative action decision in hilarious pers...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:37 AM on July 07, 2023

Stephen King has really and truly turned into an old nag. Whether he's babbling incoherently about the Second Amendment or whining about various social media platforms, he is that old man on the corner yelling at kids to stay off his lawn.

This is really such a bummer because as this editor is GenX, his books were EVERYTHING.

A long time ago.

You almost question whether or not this is the same guy who wrote 'The Stand' and 'The Shining,' because he is such a freaking scold.

Case in point:

What?

Ok, whatever makes Stephen feel like he's smarter than the rest of us.

Except of course, he's not smarter than Elon Musk whose tweet back was SCARY good:

He's neither because to be either he'd first need to be relevant and the jury is still out on that one.

Yaaaas. EL OH EL.

Ever since someone said Stephen looks like an old lesbian it's stuck and even we can't help but see it when we look at pictures of him.

Sam J.

Ba-ba-ba-BINGO.

At this point, the 'Master of Horror' has yet to respond to Elon but we'll keep an eye on it because you know if he does respond it will be popcorn-worthy.

***

***

