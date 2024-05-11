'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union

Former House Speaker and current Democrat Representative from California, Nancy Pelosi, spoke at an Oxford Union event recently. Pelosi argued that populism is a "threat to democracy" (though the Left's definition of "threats to democracy" these days is "threats to Democrats remaining in power").

Then it was time for a rebuttal (aside from the anti-Israel protesters who showed up to disrupt the event).

After Pelosi spoke, a man named Winston Marshall had some reality checks for Pelosi, who felt the need to interject on a couple of occasions (which only helped make his points). Watch:

Nancy Pelosi did not like what I had to say...



Populism is not a threat to democracy.



Democrat elites like her are.



Watch my full Oxford Union speech from the debate with her: pic.twitter.com/ZNm8maNZjy — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) May 10, 2024

That was amazing.

That was not a debate - that was a knock out. Well done! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 11, 2024

Excellent 👍 Absolutely spot on !!

I think Nancy was in shock 😳…. well done 👏 — Baroness Foster DBE #FreeTheHostages🇮🇱❤️ (@jfoster2019) May 10, 2024

Pelosi's just not used to hearing those things, mostly because she's accustomed to softball interviews on MSM outlets.

Just incredibly well done! Brava!! — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) May 11, 2024

Pelosi admitted she believes the 2016 election was "hijacked" but that doesn't mean Dems didn't accept the results. That's quite hilarious.

Pelosi: “The 2016 election was hijacked. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t accept the results of it.” 🤦🏻‍♂️🤡

Have you ever heard such nonsense? Simultaneously claiming that an election is completely illegitimate, and being proud that you would still accept the results if true?? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/04miWRQlB4 — Truth Avenger (@levine2001) May 11, 2024

When Trump was president the first time, Pelosi certainly didn't behave as if she'd accepted the results of the 2016 election:

(TDS) Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/2xX1qSvyFr — Carry (@boatgirl3) May 10, 2024

Pelosi tried to talk her way out of it and only dug the hole deeper.

This is the best video I’ve seen all year. The look on Nancy Pelosi‘s face is worth the time. https://t.co/GjQdSzl9mD — Isaac Moses Blue (@realIMBlue) May 11, 2024

Pelosi must have needed a nice cold bowl of Jeni's ice cream after that shellacking.