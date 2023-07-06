ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy

Well well well ... whaddya know? Seems the location where the magical bag of cocaine was found has magically changed ... to a more secure place near the Situation Room. A place, 'where, for example, Kamala Harris' car is parked.'

You just made the same face we did, right?

Watch THIS:

NEW: The White House is now claiming the cocaine was found "in a much more secure place ... near the Situation Room" and next to "where, for example, the vice president's vehicle is parked." pic.twitter.com/N17r8YJyVV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Huh, that's convenient. Unless, of course, you're Kamala.

Someone knows where it was found. Why is the story changing from day to day? — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) July 6, 2023

Oh hell, they are coming for Kamala! 😂😂 — 🪐 Space Man (@SpaceDaddy333) July 6, 2023

That's sure as heck what it sounds like. No no no, the coke wasn't found in a room the president's addict son uses ... it was found next to where the VP parks her car.

Nothing to see here.

WOW.

How long before they claim it was leftover from the Trump administration? pic.twitter.com/a91Am8LemU — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler, MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) July 6, 2023

Let's not give them any bright ideas.

Pass the hot cocaine. Everyone’s favorite game to play in the Biden WH. — Daniel Harris - Ballot Harvester 2024 (@DanielLHarrisUS) July 6, 2023

Curiouser and curiouser … 🤔 — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) July 6, 2023

And c'mon, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know Democrats would like nothing more than to have Biden run with Gavin Newsom or really any other Democrat than Kamala who is a hot mess of unpopular in her own right.

Hey, we're not saying anything ... just you know, speculating. Spitballing. Shooting the shiznit.

Knives out for @KamalaHarris — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 6, 2023

That's exactly what it sounds like.

We shall see.

***

Related:

Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the moment of moments and LOL (watch)

THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)

SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we thought (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!