ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Well well well ... whaddya know? Seems the location where the magical bag of cocaine was found has magically changed ... to a more secure place near the Situation Room. A place, 'where, for example, Kamala Harris' car is parked.'

You just made the same face we did, right?

Watch THIS:

Huh, that's convenient. Unless, of course, you're Kamala.

That's sure as heck what it sounds like. No no no, the coke wasn't found in a room the president's addict son uses ... it was found next to where the VP parks her car.

Nothing to see here.

WOW.

Let's not give them any bright ideas.

And c'mon, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know Democrats would like nothing more than to have Biden run with Gavin Newsom or really any other Democrat than Kamala who is a hot mess of unpopular in her own right.

Hey, we're not saying anything ... just you know, speculating. Spitballing. Shooting the shiznit.

That's exactly what it sounds like.

We shall see.

***

***

