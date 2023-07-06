Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the moment of moments and LOL (watch)

What. The. Hell. Is. She. Talking. About?

Do you guys remember when Kamala Harris spoke about the importance of the passage of time as it is important to time passing or whatever? Welp, she's rambling about something here, and we think it's moments.

In our time. Of our time?

Or something.

To be honest, we're hoping you can help us figure out what is going on here.

Watch (hey, if we had to, you do too):

Kamala: "Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment..."pic.twitter.com/elkf3PPpVd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 6, 2023

What comes in the morning? Joy? Culture? Our moment?

And cue the cackle that tells us all she has no clue what the Hell she's talking about either.

She's still chewing up and spitting that same word salad? 😵‍💫 She's the architect of her own demise. — melvis 🐺🇺🇸 (@wxmel) July 6, 2023

Yes, because it's a moment in time for the moment. — Jan Bailey (@LetsGoJandon) July 6, 2023

And that moment in time for the moment is the moment of now.

Or something.

She's so bad it's hard to even make fun of her without making ourselves sound stupid while we try to do it.

So deep. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) July 6, 2023

Is she trying to say something? 🤔 My brain hurts. — Constitution (@FollowaBrotha) July 6, 2023

She's trying to say something about the moment.

Of the moment.

And that moment is now.

For the moment?

See? She confused us all ...

Heh.

***

