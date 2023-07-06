Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful...
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the moment of moments and LOL (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:41 PM on July 06, 2023

What. The. Hell. Is. She. Talking. About?

Do you guys remember when Kamala Harris spoke about the importance of the passage of time as it is important to time passing or whatever? Welp, she's rambling about something here, and we think it's moments.

In our time. Of our time?

Or something.

To be honest, we're hoping you can help us figure out what is going on here.

Watch (hey, if we had to, you do too):

What comes in the morning? Joy? Culture? Our moment?

And cue the cackle that tells us all she has no clue what the Hell she's talking about either.

And that moment in time for the moment is the moment of now. 

Or something.

She's so bad it's hard to even make fun of her without making ourselves sound stupid while we try to do it.

Sarah D

She's trying to say something about the moment.

Of the moment.

And that moment is now.

For the moment?

See? She confused us all ... 

Heh.

***

