Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as Their Arguments Fail

What the [expletive deleted] is going on with Democrats and leftists? There’s an F-bomb here, an F-bomb there, there’s F-bombs everywhere! We have alleged comedians Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart dropping them. Even walking chemistry lab Hunter Biden is dropping them. Why? There’s a reason for that.

The left has run out of arguments, so they are now just dropping F bombs left and right. This is just from the past 24 hours. Jon Stewart: "Go f*ck yourself! Go f*ck yourself!" Hunter Biden: "F*ck him. F*ck him. F*ck him and everybody around him." Stephen Colbert: "Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*ck yourself."

Here’s Stewart, Biden, and Colbert all bombing. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Completely normal behavior. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) July 22, 2025

They’re desperate & panicking — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 22, 2025

Definitely feels like a melt down. — David Ricardo Was Right (@mc_kinl1) July 22, 2025

It’s a meltdown of epic proportions.

It's been ten long years, and President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office. They’ve launched everything at him to no avail; there’s nothing left but to cuss.

They are crashing out because they no longer get to control the narrative. Ironically it was the conditions of Covid that helped people realize that without an audience who claps on demand their shows aren’t very interesting to watch. — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) July 22, 2025

When they can’t win with facts, they curse louder. that’s weakness. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 22, 2025

Their moral capital has run out and their entitlement is coming to an end. — DanPietsch🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DanPietsch) July 22, 2025

They are definitely SWIRLING THE DRAIN ! — Ann Dagonowski (@AnnDagonowski) July 22, 2025

TDS is real and it's terminal. — minimalist1969 (@minimalist2021) July 22, 2025

When you have nothing, this is what you do. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) July 22, 2025

It’s a bellowing of frustration.

Add to the mix that Democrats and leftists now equate profanity with being and looking tough. No one is being fooled by their frustrated toughness.

It’s part of their “progressives are butch” campaign. Tim Walz didn’t do the trick, so now they’re going for profanity. Because that’s a guy thing. Or something. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 22, 2025

There must have been a memo sent out after President Trump won reelection because I’ve been calling out for many months the apparent increase in Democrat politicians and pundits cursing.



The vulgarity is so weak. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 22, 2025

It’s also a directive from the Democrat Party. ‘Start cussing!’

They’re putting the ‘blue’ in blue state.

Came down from HQ pic.twitter.com/BMpnlN6jDi — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) July 22, 2025

Michigan's governor Whitmer has been doing the same thing for a while now. Some focus group must have told them its cool and edgy to swear. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) July 22, 2025

They're all doing it. Look at Swalwell.

This Is part of the new DNC move to appeal to angry liberal class by appearing to be "really pissed off this time".



It's so fake you can taste it. — Dean Winchester🇺🇸 (@DWincheste55011) July 22, 2025

I believe this is part of their $20M campaign to draw in young men. Whenever you see coordinated 'messaging' like this among Democrats, it usually comes from the top.



It's pathetic, yes.

But the Democrats are pathetic in general. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 22, 2025

See, it's not just Colbert who's losing money. Expect Democrats to add more profanity as Trump stacks up more victories. Pretty soon #%*@& is all we’ll hear from them. What else is left to say at this point?

