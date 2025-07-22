Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Ste...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the...
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Amb...
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports

Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as Their Arguments Fail

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on July 22, 2025
Twitchy

What the [expletive deleted] is going on with Democrats and leftists? There’s an F-bomb here, an F-bomb there, there’s F-bombs everywhere! We have alleged comedians Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart dropping them. Even walking chemistry lab Hunter Biden is dropping them. Why? There’s a reason for that.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

The left has run out of arguments, so they are now just dropping F bombs left and right. This is just from the past 24 hours.

Jon Stewart: "Go f*ck yourself! Go f*ck yourself!"

Hunter Biden: "F*ck him. F*ck him. F*ck him and everybody around him."

Stephen Colbert: "Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*ck yourself."

Here’s Stewart, Biden, and Colbert all bombing. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING) 

It’s a meltdown of epic proportions.

It's been ten long years, and President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office. They’ve launched everything at him to no avail; there’s nothing left but to cuss.

Recommended

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It’s a bellowing of frustration.

Add to the mix that Democrats and leftists now equate profanity with being and looking tough. No one is being fooled by their frustrated toughness.

It’s also a directive from the Democrat Party. ‘Start cussing!’

They’re putting the ‘blue’ in blue state.

Advertisement

See, it's not just Colbert who's losing money. Expect Democrats to add more profanity as Trump stacks up more victories. Pretty soon #%*@& is all we’ll hear from them. What else is left to say at this point?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
justmindy
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics
Amy Curtis
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing Market
justmindy
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Advertisement