LOL: Princeton Protesters MOCKED After Announcing 'Rotary Hunger Strikes'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:40 AM on May 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We've been keeping you up to date on the Princeton hunger strikers and it just got even funnier.

We knew it would, but this is even better than we'd imagined. We were sure they'd wimp out not long into their stunt, but they're quitting AND claiming they're not quitting.

Bwahaha!

The Left is notorious for inventing new language anytime it suits them, but this is flat-out hilarious.

You can't 'pass the baton' in a hunger strike. The whole point is, you know … being hungry.

The 13 hunger strikers lasted a meager 9 days before divesting themselves of striking 'due to health concerns'.

'Wave 1 went without food for 10 days!'

'Correction: It was only 9 days.'

We can't stop laughing!

They're calling it a 'rotary hunger strike', which is a tradition, according to them … but not a tradition Google seems to know much about. It appears a few other groups used the term to pretend to stage a hunger strike a few times and there was a bowling event put on by the Rotary Club to combat hunger that they called the 'Rotary Hunger Strike'.

As best we can tell, a 'rotary hunger strike' is one where you quit hunger striking when you get hungry, a new group of people takes over, and everyone pretends it's a real hunger strike.

It's all such performative nonsense that even they are not committed to it.

This is what happens when kids who were never held to a standard pretend to stand for something.

Hunger Strike 2.0, now with even more food!

They're so soft. Amusing all of us is probably the best thing they'll ever do.

Indefinitely fasting until they become quitters too.

We think they may be overpaying for that Princeton education.

Seriously, we died more times laughing at rotary hunger strikers than any rotary hunger striker died throughout the long historic tradition of rotary hunger striking.

Yep, that's all it ever was.

Tags: COLLEGE PALESTINIAN PROTEST PROTESTERS STRIKE

