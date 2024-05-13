LOL: Princeton Protesters MOCKED After Announcing 'Rotary Hunger Strikes'

We've been keeping you up to date on the Princeton hunger strikers and it just got even funnier.

We knew it would, but this is even better than we'd imagined. We were sure they'd wimp out not long into their stunt, but they're quitting AND claiming they're not quitting.

Bwahaha!

The hunger strikers at Princeton passed the baton to seven new strikers: pic.twitter.com/Tm5hK0E1La — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 13, 2024

The Left is notorious for inventing new language anytime it suits them, but this is flat-out hilarious.

You can't 'pass the baton' in a hunger strike. The whole point is, you know … being hungry.

PRINCETON GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT UPDATE: Due to health concerns of the 13 strikers who fasted for 9 days, the first hunger strike wave ended and the second wave has begun. In the tradition of rotary hunger strikes, 7 new strikers are indefinitely fasting for a free Palestine. — Princeton Israeli Apartheid Divest (@PtonDivestNow) May 13, 2024

The original tweet was deleted and reposted to reflect updated information on the length of strike. — Princeton Israeli Apartheid Divest (@PtonDivestNow) May 13, 2024

The 13 hunger strikers lasted a meager 9 days before divesting themselves of striking 'due to health concerns'.

They had to update it because it was actually shorter than they first claimed https://t.co/K09c20gu9V pic.twitter.com/Tn8lSB2lug — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 13, 2024

'Wave 1 went without food for 10 days!'

'Correction: It was only 9 days.'

We can't stop laughing!

They're calling it a 'rotary hunger strike', which is a tradition, according to them … but not a tradition Google seems to know much about. It appears a few other groups used the term to pretend to stage a hunger strike a few times and there was a bowling event put on by the Rotary Club to combat hunger that they called the 'Rotary Hunger Strike'.

The great "tradition of rotary hunger strikes" lol — BigMoonDog (@0xBigMoonDog) May 13, 2024

As best we can tell, a 'rotary hunger strike' is one where you quit hunger striking when you get hungry, a new group of people takes over, and everyone pretends it's a real hunger strike.

Again: this is just intermittent fasting for Hamas. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) May 13, 2024

It's all such performative nonsense that even they are not committed to it.

Each failed hunger striker will be receiving a participation trophy for their effort. — Sasha the Wonder Dog 🇺🇸☘️ (@livesuperior1) May 13, 2024

This is what happens when kids who were never held to a standard pretend to stand for something.

Relay hunger striking. The less risky way to hunger strike. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) May 13, 2024

Hunger Strike 2.0, now with even more food!

"Rotary hunger strike" lmao...

The Jews and the Arabs who are fighting in this war fast many times a year and don't ask for a Nobel prize for it. Meanwhile the trust fund kids in the US are like "if we each take three hours we can combine to have fasted" https://t.co/0Tz78LS4tm — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 13, 2024

They're so soft. Amusing all of us is probably the best thing they'll ever do.

My favorite part is that the “new strikers” are “indefinitely fasting” https://t.co/V1noAwIbx3 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 13, 2024

Indefinitely fasting until they become quitters too.

“Indefinitely” seems to be nine days. https://t.co/GQjtAkFhan — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 13, 2024

We think they may be overpaying for that Princeton education.

Seriously, we died more times laughing at rotary hunger strikers than any rotary hunger striker died throughout the long historic tradition of rotary hunger striking.

So it’s really just skipping a few meals for attention huh 😂 — SAVEAUSTINTX (@saveaustintx) May 13, 2024

Yep, that's all it ever was.

