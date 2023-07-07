MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:07 PM on July 07, 2023
Twitchy Meme

Bidenomics is the new HOTNESS out of the Biden administration claiming that things are not nearly as crappy as we all know they really are. Now, Biden's team knows none of us will believe anything they say about the economy since so much of what they've done has actually HURT US (and we dare to believe our lying eyes), so that's why they bring in these young, hip, willing-to-say-anything for a buck influencers to REALLY push the lies home.

They think so little of GenZ.

Don't take our word for it, just out this thread from The Political Pom:

HA HA HA 

Guess the talking points went out all at once.

Totally organic. Biden is just so awesome they can't help but tweet the same basic things.

Biden better hope those checks clear.

Check this out.

Awww yes, of course, a Krassenstein is in the mix.

Typical.

Sam J.

Charles Payne with the reality of this 'report'.

And another reality check:

No wonder they're paying 'influencers' to lie their arses off.

Bidenomics SUCKS.

***

Sam J.
