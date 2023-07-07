Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points

Bidenomics is the new HOTNESS out of the Biden administration claiming that things are not nearly as crappy as we all know they really are. Now, Biden's team knows none of us will believe anything they say about the economy since so much of what they've done has actually HURT US (and we dare to believe our lying eyes), so that's why they bring in these young, hip, willing-to-say-anything for a buck influencers to REALLY push the lies home.

They think so little of GenZ.

Don't take our word for it, just out this thread from The Political Pom:

WOW! BidEnoMIcS is WoRkInG!



A Thread: (all tweets are from the past hour or so)



(Bookmark this for later) pic.twitter.com/O3B3hQwpD6 — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) July 6, 2023

HA HA HA

Guess the talking points went out all at once.

'WE AREN'T TOLD WHAT TO SAY' LMAO — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) July 6, 2023

Totally organic. Biden is just so awesome they can't help but tweet the same basic things.

Biden better hope those checks clear.

Check this out.

Awww yes, of course, a Krassenstein is in the mix.

JOJO HAHAHHAHAHAAH



I was waiting for you, lover. pic.twitter.com/KFGPjwZOUu — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) July 6, 2023

Typical.

Charles Payne with the reality of this 'report'.

And another reality check:

Meanwhile in reality https://t.co/KRDkgvRf6u — Petey Jones(same on truth) (@petejonesintx) July 6, 2023

No wonder they're paying 'influencers' to lie their arses off.

Bidenomics SUCKS.

